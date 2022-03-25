These are the new Movistar Family rates

As we have already explained, Fusion was launched in 2012 as a package of convergent services for fixed and mobile telephony, mobile broadband, fixed Internet access and pay television. In all this time it has evolved a lot and many things have also happened in the telecoms market, from purchases between companies to the arrival of new competitors. One piece of information that we do know is that Movistar’s converged customers fell by 3% in the third quarter of 2021, which may indicate the need to change direction.

Another of the things that came to light at the end of February is that the new rates would be complemented with services such as alarms, health, energy, connected car and finance. Without going any further, a few days ago we learned of an alliance between Movistar and Mapfre to offer better car insurance prices to Movistar Car customers. With all of the above, we have had access to what could be the new rates of the blue operator under the name Familia Movistar.

This would be Familia Movistar, the new Fusion

As a result of a leak to which we have had access and which responds to the need for any company to load the new rates or products into the system before their presentation, we know what the new Movistar convergent rates would be. Despite this, still we are missing many key details to knowsuch as release date, what will happen to current customers, or detailed features of each package.