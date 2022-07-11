These are the new Selena Gomez products with which you will get a natural makeup for the summer

A year ago, Rare Beauty arrived in Spain at the hands of Sephora to revolutionize the Spanish makeup market. Since then, Selena Gomez’s brand has launched many new products and in Hoy Magazine we bring you a review so you don’t miss a thing.

When Gomez created her cosmetics firm, her collection consisted of primer, moisturizing mist, foundation, concealer, liquid highlighter, liquid or cream blush, eyeliner, brow pencil, liquid shadows, a few brushes, and the retouch kit.

Currently, we can find mattifying powders or bronzing sticks, always respecting the motto par excellence of the house: inclusivity. Likewise, a mask that promises to work for any type of eyelash or a palette of shadows designed to create natural looks without having to think about difficult combinations.

Regarding lips, you could only choose between matte liquid lipstick, colored lip balm and colored moisturizing gloss. Therefore, now, the firm of the actress has opted for two new products that have nothing to do with the first generation.

First of all, the Kind Words Matte Lipstick, from Selena Gomez’s signature, is a velvety matte lipstick that is highly pigmented, ultra-comfortable and long-lasting. Matching the 10 shades of the new Kind Words Matte Lip Linner. “I wanted to create a classic lipstick that was really comfortable. All shades are easy to wear and perfect for everyday wear,” says Gomez.

Second, Kind Words Matte Lip Liner, a super creamy, waterproof lip liner that glides on like a balm to define and line lips with intense, long-lasting color. The singer details that “it is everything she ever wanted in a lip liner. It’s super smooth, doesn’t feel tight on the lips, and is formulated to last all day without feeling sticky.”

