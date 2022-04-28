These are the new technologies that will improve the electric car

In those, and in a very plausible way for everyone, we have with them new solutions that do because they advance, improve and are alternatives. reliable, secure and, above all, respectful of the environment. Currently, and being increasingly efficient for all, great results are in sight.

However, consumption would remain the same. In an electric car it would be the same, so the only valid solution is for the battery to be more efficient. And how is this done? Implementing new technologies for the electric car, some of which are already underway and can be found in certain countries that are leading the advancement of electromobility, such as Norway or Sweden.

It is possible that one of the reasons why electric cars have a hard time taking off in sales is autonomy, together with generally high prices compared to combustion cars. One of the solutions to deal with this problem would be to use a larger battery. Drawing a parallel with combustion vehicles, this would be equivalent, for example, to installing a larger tank.

What are your new technologies

All in all, and although the electric car has made great strides forward in recent years, it is also true that in recent times it is still dragging important tares in matters of autonomy, prices or recharges, for example, from which one more effort is requested or, at least, to be more ambitious for it. Hence, there are many who are directed today by mechanics such as the plug-in hybrid that are more interesting for some users.

Thus, there were some possible solutions such as the use of electric cars, one of the keys to reducing pollution in the future and promoting a more efficient means of transport. We know that the electric vehicle will require more connectivity and smart solutions. This means that they will need new innovation proposals that answer all the questions that these vehicles may raise. Among them, for example, are technologies such as the V2G network focused on electricity, which can already be seen in some countries.

V2G network

This is known as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), which is one of the most innovative technologies, based on bidirectional charging management, which transforms electric vehicles into large mobile batteries with wheels that intelligently interact with the network.

Basically, V2G assumes that while our car is connected to a smart power outlet, it will be able to both import electricity to charge your battery, for example in the most economical hours and with less demand, as well as being able to export electricity and inject it into the electricity grid. Preferably in the most expensive hours and during peak demand.

The technology is being developed in a way that will avoid any kind of inconvenience for users. The only thing they will have to do is simply connect their vehicle to the charging station and indicate the time they want to be back on the road and the distance to travel, or the percentage of charge they want to have. From that moment on, the system will take care of the rest completely automatically.

induction recharge

This is one of the most important technologies for the electric car, of which it is a static inductive recharge based on the principle of electromagnetic induction. It will allow the charging of electric vehicles without the need to connect them by means of a cable.

Thus, it will only be necessary for the charger and the receiving device of the electricity to be close. It will be enough to park the car with a receiver coil installed under the bodywork in a car park that has the integrated emitter coil, for the charging process to take place automatically.

ultra fast charging

Super fast charging is response to one of the constraints that existing or potential users of electric cars saw. Considering that charging a combustion vehicle takes a few minutes and that an electric car can last between 30 minutes and several hours, time became a disadvantage.

Already underway and with the possibility of going to it depending on what situations and seasons, this is the solution you were waiting for followers and users of electric cars. With this, the full charge time of the battery of an electric car lasts only 10 minutes, which is much less than what was achieved with conventional charging.

This is achieved by raising the recharge power, with the voltage rise at electric car charging points. Currently, conventional charging points operate with a power of 50 kW at a voltage of 400 V. In ultra-fast charging points, the power becomes 150 kW and the intensity of the current reaches 375 A or more.

new battery technology

The lithium chemistry used in today’s batteries has reached a remarkable maturity. In fact, there are already vehicles with lithium-ion batteries circulating on our roads that offer us a very interesting autonomy. Even so, it is clear that the leading role that electric vehicles aspire to have in the medium term in the transport sector requires that the technologies of the batteries develop more for the best electric advance. And there, facing the immediate present and future, we already have new solutions.

In those, for example, batteries with solid electrolyte, which are called to replace conventional lithium-ion batteries. This has caused practically all manufacturers to dedicate resources to its development.

Also seen are those of graphene, which support loads 60 times faster than current ones and triple their durability, offering up to 3,000 load cycles. At the same time, although with years of development, there have been those of silicon, Batteries barely need 10-minute recharges to fill them up and a large part of their secret lies in the fact that the cells are cylindrical, which would allow these recharge times to be drastically reduced.

Solar panels on the roofs

Still in the testing phase, there are several manufacturers that point in this direction, where their vehicles mount small solar panels on their roofs that allow them to provide a extra energy or autonomy. Well from caravans and camper vans to vehicles that promise to run for many kilometers thanks to sunlight.

There are cases, for example, like the ‘solar electric’ Lightyear Onewhich landed on the market a couple of years ago, and still far from reaching production, has broken some other record, such as that it can receive an extra 72 km of autonomy on a sunny day.