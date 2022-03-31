These are the news in WhatsApp audio notes

WhatsApp announced on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, several new features that renew its voice memo service.

Users will be able stop the recording and resume it and listen to it before sending it. In addition, they will be able to reproduce the voice messages received outside the chat itself, so that, while they listen to it, they will have the option of responding to other conversations.

Among the updates announced, through Twitterthere is fast playback at 1.5 and 2, to listen to the voice memos in less time, and the display of the recordings in the form of waves.

Some of these novelties were already available for two months in devices with system iOS operatingsuch as playback outside of chat and pausing and resuming recordings.

Quick play and out of chat was also available on some terminals with Android since a few weeks.

As usual, some will not be able to receive the update if their phone’s OS version no longer supports that type of upgrade. The user will be able to check if he can install it or not once it is available in the application store, Play Store or App Store on Android or iOS devices respectively.

According to the company, every day 7,000 million voice messages are sent through this application worldwide.


