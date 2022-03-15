These are the news of the week that can impact the price of bitcoin

[Actualización 14 de marzo: esta nota fue actualizada para agregar algunos datos adicionales de importancia para el precio de bitcoin]

The price of bitcoin (BTC) broke down after last week’s brief rally that saw it break above the $42,000 bar. This is due to a number of contextual factors that made the demand for the cryptocurrency not high enough to hold such value.

However, a change could be seen if we take into account the impact of two key news this week. Precisely the decision of the European Union not to prohibit cryptocurrency mining and the launch of BTC-based bonds in El Salvador. Two themes that could cause the buying force and the price of bitcoin to increase.

This would happen if the market reacts positively to these events despite the situations that have been and continue to affect its value. The most recent was the order issued by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the regulation of cryptocurrencies. Although at first this accentuated the purchase of bitcoin forming a positive outlook for the industry, then the demand fell.

This may have happened because Joe Biden’s long-awaited order did not contain clear information about his actions in the industry. To this is added the economic uncertainty caused by the advance of Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is leaving stocks in the world’s stock markets in the red. And it has increased the purchase of commodities, such as gold, an asset that has been compared to bitcoin due to its anti-inflationary characteristics.

With this discouraging international context, it could be said that bitcoin remains quite strong considering its price has been relatively stable with no prominent declines in recent weeks. Although there has not been sufficient motivation for investors to decide to increase their buying power. Despite this, the rising inflation in the world and the two key events that occur in the industry this week could encourage investors, as detailed below.

Europe’s decision on cryptocurrency mining favors bitcoin

This week something of the utmost importance for Bitcoin was determined: the MiCA law. This provision was to ban ecosystem activities such as cryptocurrency mining in the European Union (EU). But there was no consensus in Parliament to approve the law, which is favorable for the industry.

The mining ban in Europe might have made some hodlers react to this scenario by shedding their cryptocurrencies. Such a situation would have caused the price of BTC to fall, which goes hand in hand with the prediction that CriptoNoticias commented on by analyst Willy Woo, economist Gael Sánchez Smith and financial investment specialist Alberto Cárdenas, who believe that bitcoin could drop to USD 30,000.

Although this scenario could not happen if the market takes as a positive sign the fact that Europe finally did not ban mining. This would contribute to demand remains above the $37,000 support line that has formed in the last few weeks or maybe even increase making its price go up. However, the law is still under observation and some parliamentarians could appeal for it to be discussed again, which leaves the industry waiting and may affect market behavior.

The European Union decided not to ban cryptocurrency mining, which is positive for the industry. Source: @tanguycp / twitter.com

The launch of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bonds could motivate the purchase of BTC

El Salvador is making final preparations for the issuance this week of its so-called “Bitcoin Bonds”. Simon Peters, the analyst at the brokerage eToro, said of this: “no other nation in the world has gone so far and taken such a bold step in adopting the technology.”

So far there have been no signs of high demand for the bonds among institutional investors. Even though the start of something new in the industry could see international enthusiasts answer the call to buy bitcoin.

This will also depend on the result of the initial collection of the bonds. We will have to wait to see the demand for this financial instrument from El Salvador and pay attention to the warnings of the main players, such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund).