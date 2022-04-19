These are the next Pokémon to arrive at Pokémon Unite

pokemon unitethe online multiplayer Pokémon MOBA game, continues to expand its content with new updates and new features, bringing us new Pokémon with which you can lead your team to victory. We teach you and review the next Pokémon that may be coming to Pokémon Unite. Do not miss it!

Upcoming Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

Over time, Pokémon of varying difficulty, class, specialty, and role in battle have been added to the game. We show you which are probably the next characters to arrive in Pokémon Unite.

recent additions

The most recent Pokémon to be added to the game have been Duraludon, Hoopa, Aegislash and Trevenant.

just a few days ago Azumarill joined the ranks of fighters. It was announced on April 4th and was added to the game three days later. Here’s the trailer in case you missed it:

Azumarill it’s a pokemon balanced short range and low difficulty. He can deal with opponents with his Unite move, Tambubuja cargo. It also has the ability to create a shield and increase its attack in exchange for some HP. Prepare for battle!

Leaks of upcoming additions

As for new confirmed Pokémon, nothing is 100% known yet. Azumarill has been the last Pokémon to be leaked and confirmed for the game. Although according to rumors and leaks It is possible that three new pokemon come very soon to Unite.

Lopunny

The same leaks that later confirmed the presence of Azumarill in the game, suggest that we will have Pokémon Unite with Lopunny, that it would be an auxiliary Pokémon according to the leaked images, although there are other rumors that it would be an agile Pokémon, with a short range and medium difficulty.

Delphox next Pokemon in Pokemon Unite?

Another Pokémon that the leaks point to is delphox. It is said that this Pokémon has already been tested to be incorporated into the game, but it is not known exactly if it will be included or not, although if the rumors and leaks are true, it probably will.

At the moment, there is not much more information about the arrival of Delphox but due to the rumors that are circulating it is even possible that if he is added to Unite, he will be the next Pokémon to arrive at the end of April.

Possible evolution of Eevee

Continuing with the rumors and leaks, it has been recently commented that an alternative evolution of one of the Pokémon that are already in the game could also be incorporated into the game. Who could it be? Clearly eevee. So it is very likely that another of the Eevee evolutions will soon arrive at Pokémon Unite. Many people point out that it is surely Umbreon or Espeon for some images leaked on Twitter that have already been deleted.

Ultraents in Pokémon Unite?

On the other hand, the last of the leaks indicates that another Pokémon to arrive soon at Unite will be “a pokemon that isn’t really a pokemon”. Will it be a ultraent?. If this rumor is true, it seems that it would be poipolea Poison-type Pokémon from the seventh generation and one of the Ultra Beasts, evolves into Naganadel.

Despite the fact that we have shown you 4 possible Pokémon that will arrive in Unite, according to the same leaks only 3 will be introduced to the game. Will it be one of those mentioned?

In addition to all the leaks, the Pokémon Unite account left us this image a long time ago with a series of tracks about upcoming news and additions. With this image the arrival of Azumarill could be confirmed. Do you think any of the mentioned Pokémon have something to do with her? Many people point out that Delphox is also related to the image, which is why the leaks about this Pokémon are surely the most accurate and it is the next to arrive in the game.

What do you think of all this? Do you think these will be the next Pokémon to arrive in Pokémon Unite or will they be others? Tell us everything you think in the comments. We will be attentive to all the news of Pokémon Unite!