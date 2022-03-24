These are the next releases of Apple TV +

Advertising

On the occasion of the premiere this Friday on Apple TV + of “Pachinko”, an adaptation of the novel by Min Jin Lee, we make a distribution of the next novelties that the Cupertino company has prepared. In the field of series, the premieres of the adaptations of “Slow Horses”, “Las Luminosas” and “La Serpiente de Essex” await us, in addition to the new season of “Tehrán”, the anthology “Roar” and the thriller bilingual «Now and Then». In addition, there will also be space for the documentary, with former NBA star «Magic» Johnson, and for the cinema with «Cha Cha Real Smooth», winner of the Audience Award (in the drama category) at the Film Festival of Sundance 2022. You can check all the release dates for Apple TV+, and the rest of the platforms and channels, on our CALENDAR of series. Also, don’t forget to stop by our cinema section to keep abreast of current cinematographic news, and consult the next movie premieres on television.

«Pachinko». Premiere March 25

Epic in scale and intimate in tone, the story begins with forbidden love and grows into a sweeping saga that travels between Korea, Japan and the United States to tell an unforgettable tale of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. Pachinko will debut with its first three chapters, followed by a new installment every Friday. The series is based on the acclaimed best-seller of the same name and has been created by Soo Hugh.

Filled with universal themes such as family, love, triumph, destiny and resilience, the series portrays the hopes and dreams of a Korean family of migrants through four generations, leaving their homeland behind in a relentless struggle to survive and thrive. The story begins in South Korea in the early 20th century, and is told through the eyes of the singular matriarch, Sunja (played by Academy Award winner Youn Yuh Jung), who fights against all odds. Pachinko intertwines her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

Pachinko is created, written, and produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Killing), who also serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and have directed four episodes each; Kogonada has been in charge of directing the pilot.

“Slow Horses”. Premiere April 1.

Slow Horses adapts the first installment of the novel series slow horses, from award-winning author Mick Herron. The series will have six episodes and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in an abandoned MI5 headquarters, Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but hot-tempered ringleader of the spies who have ended up at Slough House due to serious mistakes in his career. The cast includes Oscar winner Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton , Antonio Aakeel, Samuel West and guest appearances by Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce and Sophie Okonedo. The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep).

“Pinecone and the Pony”. Premiere on April 8.

The animated series from DreamWorks and First Generation Films, based on The princess and the pony by Canadian author Kate Beaton, premieres next Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+. The eight-episode kids comedy follows the life of a girl named Pinecone, who, with the help of her best friend Pony, learns that there is more than one way to be a warrior.

«roar». Premiere April 15

A new eight-episode anthology series starring women. Based on the storybook by Cecelia Ahern and created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (GLOW). With an all-star cast including the Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who also acts as executive producer; the winner of the Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards Cynthia Erivo; the emmy winner Merritt Wever and the SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; Betty Gilpinthree-time Emmy nominee meera syal, Fivel Stewart, Kara Hayward and more.

Roar is an anthology that weaves together eight darkly humorous feminist fables that take unexpected approaches to issues such as gender roles, autonomy, and identity.

“They Call Me Magic”. Premiere on April 22.

A new documentary special in four parts, They Call Me Magic is the captivating true-life story of sports extraordinaire Earvin “Magic” Johnson, NBA Hall of Fame inductee and cultural icon. With unprecedented access, the documentary series explores the remarkable achievements and planetary impact of Magic’s life, both on and off the court. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and countless other stars, this incredible series chronicles the life on film of one of the greatest cultural icons of our era.

“The Luminous”. Premiere on April 29.

This metaphysical thriller stars and is produced by the Emmy-winning actress Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), and is produced by Leonardo di Caprio’s Appian Way. Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad) directs the first two episodes. Adapted for television by showrunner Silka Luisa, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes followed by a new episode each Friday.

Based on the bestseller by Lauren Beukes, The Luminous follow in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose dream of becoming a journalist was put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault, she teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of your attacker. As they realize several cold cases are inextricably linked, Kirby’s blurred reality and his personal traumas allow his assailant to always stay one step ahead of them. The gripping thriller also stars Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk and Amy Brenneman.

“Tehran” [T2]. Premiere on May 6.

Glenn Close joins the cast of the Emmy-winning hit thriller in its second season, starring alongside Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. Tehran tells the exciting story of a Mossad agent, Tamar Rabinyan, who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that will put her and everyone around her in grave danger.

“The Big Conn”. Premiere on May 6.

Eric C. Conn was a lawyer living big in Kentucky…until it was revealed that he was at the crux of a $500 million-plus government fraud, one of the largest in US history. . And that was just the beginning. A four-part documentary series produced by FunMeter and directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte (McMillions).

“The Essex Serpent”. Premiere on May 13

Apple’s original six-episode miniseries, based on Sarah Perry’s bestseller of the same name, will make its world premiere with its first two episodes.

Starring an all-star cast led by Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes, Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) when he moves to Essex to investigate news of sightings of a mythological creature. Cora forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Tom Hiddleston) but, when a tragedy occurs, the locals accuse her of luring the creature. The Essex Serpent is directed by BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard and written by Anna Symon.

Now and Then. Premiere on May 20

Set in Miami, now and then is a complex eight-episode bilingual thriller, told in Spanish and English, that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adult life. The lives of a group of college friends change forever after a weekend of partying that ends with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reunited, much to their chagrin, when a threat puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk. The exceptional cast includes Oscar nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Pérez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multiple Goya winner Maribel VerduManolo Cardona, Goya winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Darío Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

now and then will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, May 20, followed by a new weekly episode each Friday.

«Cha Cha Real Smooth». Premiere on June 17

Cha Cha Real Smooth, the winner of the Audience Award (Drama category) at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on June 17. On Cha Cha Real Smoothwriter-director Cooper Raiff also stars as a recent college graduate who has moved back in with his family and works as an entertainer at bat mitzvahs, who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and her teenage daughter.

“Lucky.” Premiere on August 5.

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, the long-awaited animated adventure film lucky will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5. lucky tells the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When he discovers the unknown Land of Luck, Sam must bond with the magical creatures that live there in order to change his fortune. Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown”, “Miss Saigon”, “Yellow Rose”) will lend her voice to “Sam” in the original version.

When he’s over the age limit for foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change his luck forever. Simon Pegg (“Mission Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek”) will voice “Bob,” a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where “La Capitana,” voiced by the winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, is the Chief of Security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky coin that will change the course of things.

Now you can receive all the Mundoplus.tv news instantly and on your mobile. Join our channel at Telegram.