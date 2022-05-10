These are the nine best tech deals you can buy
From May 9 to 18 is Internet Week at El Corte Inglés, a good opportunity to benefit from great discounts on technology if you buy online. So if you have to change your television, you are looking for bargains on computers or simply the best prices, keep reading because these are the best offers in technology of the El Corte Inglés Internet Week.
- We start with a bargain within the high range: it is not a cheap television, but if you are looking for a model with a large diagonal with an IPS LCD panel for intensive use, this 75-inch Sony XR-75X95J at 1999 euros it is a great candidate. When we tested this TV, we highlighted its overall picture quality and sound to match, how well calibrated it comes from the factory, the good Google TV experience, and how compelling its movie performance is.
Sony XR-75X95J BRAVIA XR FULL ARRAY LED TV 190.50 cm (75″), Google TV, 4K HDR, XR Cognitive Processor and XR Triluminos Pro
- Spend half as much as in the previous one on a mid-range television, also 75″ and suitable for the latest generation consoles, the Samsung QE75Q75A at 999 euros. A 2021 4K smart TV with VA Edge LED panel compatible with HDR10+, with Tizen 6.0 and very complete to play with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, VRR, AMD FreeSync
QLED TV 189cm (75″) Samsung QE75Q75A with QLED 4K Processor with Artificial Intelligence, Smart TV
- Take advantage and take the popular Google Chromecast with Google TV for 55 euros, 15 euros less in one of the most interesting devices in quality price to enjoy content in streaming on your TV. Capable of playing 4K Ultra HD content in high dynamic range HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, with remote control with Google Assistant
GOOGLE CHROMECAST 4K WITH GOOGLE TV – SNOW WHITE – NEW
- If you don’t need the latest of the latest, get the most out of your iPhone (or any other phone, but understanding within the Apple ecosystem is optimal) with the AirPods 2 at 119 euros, also on Amazon and on MediaMarkt. The AirPods 2 have the design of the original model, offer a battery life of about 5 hours per charge (24 hours with the case), H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function.
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case (2nd generation)
- A smartwatch with a classic design, a great experience of use and eye, LTE for calls: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm with LTE for 249 euros, also on Amazon and MediaMarkt. When we tested the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, what we liked the most was its rotating bezel, the completeness of the health section and Wear OS and its possibilities.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic – Smartwatch, Rotating Bezel, Health Control, Sports Tracking, LTE, 42 mm, Black Color (ES Version)
- Are you looking for a smartphone with good value for money from a “lifelong” brand? The Galaxy A52 (it is 4G) it drops 249 euros. The best thing is its screen (6.5-inch Super AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 90Hz, quad camera and fast charge at 25W
Samsung Galaxy A52 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, White
- If you need a laptop for basic office automation, content consumption and internet, this is a very interesting model in terms of quality and price: *HP 15s-eq2065ns** at 479 euros. With a 15.6″ FHD screen, it mounts an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with Windows 11 as standard so you have it ready right out of the box.
- If the previous one falls short because you plan to do more demanding tasks, be careful Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ALC6-LDSP a [529 euros](https://www.elcorteingles.es/electronica/A42643868-portatil-lenovo-ideapad-3-15alc6-ldsp-amd-ryzen-5-8gb-512-gb-ssd/”,”store”:”El Corte English). Same RAM and SSD as the previous one, but in this case with a solvent AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. Also with Windows 11 installed and a 15.6″ FHD screen. You have it for 529 euros.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ALC6-LDSP Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB, 512GB SSD
- We end up with a laptop that, although it has hardware adjusted for gaming, it will allow you to do a little of everything, including playing a game from time to time: HP Victus 16-e0010ns at 689 euros. With a comfortable 16.1″ FHD screen, it mounts an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics. Without OS.
At Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may change after publication.
You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.
Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.