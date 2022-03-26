These are the nominees for best film at the 2022 Oscars – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Ten productions compete for the most coveted award of the Oscars: the award for best film. It is the list of the best and what marked the most recent year in terms of cinema and since the race for the award begins, the public is eager to see them to place their bets on the big winner.

‘West Side Story’ (‘Love without barriers’)

Identified more with science fiction, Steven Spielberg opted this time to bring to the new generations a classic of cinema, whose first version was made in 1961. It was attended by the actress of Colombian descent Rachel Zegler in the role of María and Ansel Elgort in the role of Tony. This musical recreated in 1950s New York, with great previous inspiration in Romeo and Juliet, earned seven Oscar nominations this year.

‘Belfast’

Kennet Branagh wrote the screenplay for Belfast At the beginning of the quarantine of 2020 when covid-19 spread throughout the world and now his story with autobiographical details, he aspires to seven Oscars that could leave him his first statuettes as a screenwriter and director (Branagh has already been a candidate for the award in five opportunities as a director and actor).

“This pandemic lockdown sent me back to the other one where, as a 9-year-old and less experienced kid, I was dealing with something similar: things change and as a kid you have to try to navigate some kind of forced adult world that you don’t it makes sense,” says Branagh.

Belfast’ is seen from the point of view of Buddy (Jude Hill), a restless 8-year-old boy, even the height of the shots – some from low angle – give that feeling. His dad (Jamie Dornan) works in London, in the booming construction business, and sees his wife (Caitriona Balfe) and his kids, Buddy and Will (Lewis McAskie), every other weekend. . The block where they live is a harmonious place in which creed or social class does not matter, it is a kind of refuge that begins to crack with nationalist and sectarian agitation (a fight between Catholics and Protestants) until it transforms into hell, into the one that burns passions and hatreds.

‘CODA’

Director and screenwriter Sian Herder says that Coda, signs of the heart It is the production that has made her cry the most.

coda –which is the acronym in English for children of deaf adults– signifies his greatest achievement on the screen: the film won the four most important awards at the last Sundance Film Festival –direction, grand jury prize, audience and best acting ensemble– and now it is among the ten most important Oscars.

The tape is a version of the original French tape The Belier family. But it is not a melodramatic or forced remake: the film in English manages to maintain its essence, but distances itself and opens its own path.

Ruby is the only connection to the world that her parents and her brother have: all three are deaf and dumb. The family works on a fishing boat and the young woman is about to graduate from school, her meeting with the music teacher Bernardo Villalobos will make her desire to sing flourish… her passion for music will confront her: she will have to decide if she wants to go to study in Berkley or continue helping his family.

The story takes place in Gloucester, a small fishing town in Massachusetts that faces strict and exclusive regulations.

‘drive my car’

The first big unknown is whether drive my car the success of Parasites would happen. With more than thirty awards, including several for the best film of the year –among them that of the National Society of Film Critics of the United States–, the international career of this film directed by the precious Ryusuke Hamaguchi began at the Cannes Film Festival , where he won the award for best screenplay.

Hamaguchi’s work as a screenwriter and director has also been recognized, and he won the Golden Globe for best foreign film. Everything seems little for a subtle, elegant and profound film, which adapts a story by Haruki Murakami and has conquered viewers from half the world, despite its three hours of duration.

dune

One of the most beloved works of science fiction lovers was made into a film before without much luck by David Lynch. Alejandro Jodorowsky also wanted to do it together with Salvador Dalí, but the one who got into the adventure was Denis Villeneuve, who directed blade runner 2049 and The arrivalconsidered two very valuable pieces of genre cinema today.

The new adventure is a free version, it focuses on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who ends up trapped in a conflict that he analyzes from politics, religion and immense creatures that emulate worms.

‘Nightmare Alley’ or ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

Director Guillermo del Toro says that the story of Nightmare Alley has interested him since the 1990s. “It’s based on a novel by William Lindsay Gresham, which he wrote in 1947, and it’s a very current book today, in a way because that is what noir does, that its themes are perennial,” he explained in an interview with EL TIEMPO.

Drinking from classics like strangers on a train (1951) or Detour (The detour, [1945)DelToroachievesastorywithelementsoffilmnoirsuchascrimeandbetrayalbutdistanceshimselfbybettingonacolorfulaestheticandinsomefantasticmoments

It’s the 1940s, and charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) and her husband, a former mentalist (David Strathairn). With what he learns together with them and thanks to the unconditional support of the virtuoso fairground artist (Rooney Mara), Carlisle achieves great success deceiving the wealthy elite of New York society.

However, his ambition is bigger and more sinister and his next target is a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins), whom he will approach with the help of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett).

In this case, the difference is between illusion and reality, truth and lies, between what we should do and what we shouldn’t do, and the tension: we follow a character who is a couple of weeks away from losing everything. .

‘The power of the dog’

Filmmaker Jane Campion’s film, The power of the dog, leads the nominations in this 94th edition of the awards, with 12 nominations, and makes history by becoming the only woman with two nominations for best director of the awards. The New Zealander had already aspired to the golden statuette in 1994 for The piano.

Campion’s latest flick, a chilling prohibition-revenge western, sits in the top categories and is the big favourite. It is an adaptation of the novel by Thomas Savage and is set in the American West, in the 1920s. It stars Benedict Cumberbach and Kristen Dunst.

‘Licorice Pizza’

A look at first love. The story of Licorice Pizza takes place in the 70’s, in the San Fernando Valley. A 15-year-old teenager, Gary Valentine, falls in love with Alana, a 25-year-old Jewish girl. They start a friendship, but the age difference prevails, although their lives are not completely separated.

The film was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia and The Invisible Son). It features Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in the lead roles.

‘Don’t look up’

On Don’t look up Directed by Adam Mckay, Leonardo Di Caprio plays the Ph.D. professor and Jennifer Lawrence the average college student who discovers the imminent impact of a meteorite much larger than the one credited with killing the dinosaurs. .

Together they knock on different doors of the government looking for someone to believe that the danger is real and that, in the best of cases, the United States government undertakes a strategy that allows saving the world. But they are met with disbelief, fake news, ignorance, denial and a host of obstacles that make it hard to get support. With the performance of Meryl Strep, Cate Blanchet, Timothée Chalamet and other great stars.

It was the most watched Netflix movie at Christmas time and its comedy and critical tone made it be compared to the information crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘King Richard: A Winning Family’ or ‘King Richard’

Will Smith, winner at the Golden Globes, got into the skin of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who from Compton, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, took his daughters to the top of world tennis .

The script was written by Zasch Bayling. It was directed by Marcus Green, a filmmaker of Puerto Rican origin, since his participation in the Sundance Independent Film Festival, the film has been gaining recognition. In fact, at Sundance it won the special jury prize for the best American debut film.

Culture Writing

@CultureET