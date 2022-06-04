The Women’s Euro 2022 It is just around the corner. Of July 6 to 31 The long-awaited continental tournament will be played in English territory, where the host, Englandand 15 other selections.

A total of 16 selections faces will be seen to become the new champion of the Euro, after Netherlands will be crowned queen of Europe in the last editionin the year 2017. This is already the second time that England has organized the European Championship, since it was also commissioned in the 2005 edition, the year in which Germany won the title.

The 16 participating countries form four groups of four teams who will dispute the group stage from July 6 to 18. The first two selections from each group will qualify for the playoffswhich will start the July 20th.

These are the official calls for the 2022 Women’s Eurocup:

Group A

England

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver and Ellie Roebuck.

Defenses: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes and Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, and Katie Zelem.

Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo and Ellen White.

Coach: Sarina Wiegman.

Austria

Goalkeepers: Mariella El Sherif, Andrea Gurtner and Manuela Zinsberger.

Defenders: Celina Degen, Marina Georgieva, Verena Hanshaw, Sabrina Horvat, Virginia Kirchberger, Katharina Naschenweng, Katharina Schiechtl, Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Carina Wenninger, and Laura Wienroither.

Midfielders: Barbara Dunst, Laura Feiersinger, Marie-Therese Höbinger, Jennifer Klein, Lisa Kolb, Lena Triendl and Sarah Zadrazil.

Forwards: Nicole Billa, Stefanie Enzinger, Lisa-Marie Makas and Katja Wienerroither.

Coach: Irene Fuhrmann.

Norway

The official call will be announced this Tuesday, June 7.

Coach: Martin Sjogren.

North Ireland

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns and Becky Flaherty.

Defenses: Julie Nelson, Sarah McFadden, Rebecca McKenna, Demi Vance, Kelsie Burrows, Abbie Magee, and Rebecca Holloway.

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness, Caragh Hamilton, Chloe McCarron, Megan Bell, Nadene Caldwell, and Joely Andrews.

Forwards: Simone Magill, Kirsty McGuinness, Lauren Wade, Caitlin McGuinness, Emily Wilson and Kerry Beattie.

Coach: Kenneth Shiels.

B Group

Germany

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms, Almuth Schult and Martina Tufekovic.

Defenses: Sara Doorsoun, Jana Feldkamp, ​​Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sophia Kleinherne, Maximiliane Rall and Felicitas Rauch.

Midfielders: Nicole Anyomi, Jule Brand, Klara Bühl, Sara Däbritz, Linda Dallmann, Laura Freigang, Chantal Hagel and Svenja Huth.

Forwards: Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Lina Magull, Sjoeke Nüsken, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller and Tabea Wabmuth.

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Alberte Vingum Andersen, Katrine Svane and Laura Frederikke Nielsen.

Defenses: Emma Skou Faerge, Matilde Lundorf, Rikke Laentver Sevecke, Sara Holmgaard, Sara Thrige and Simone Boye Sorensen.

Midfielders: Emma Snerle, Karen Holmgaard, Kathrine Moller Kühl, Sanne Troelsgaard, Sarah Thygesen, Signe Carstens, Sofie Svava and Sofie Junge Pedersen.

Forwards: Caroline Moller, Cecilie Floe Nielsen, Olivia Holdt, Pernille Harder, Rikke Marie Madsen and Signe Bruun.

Coach: Lars Sondergaard.

Spain

Goalkeepers: Sandra Paños, Lola Gallardo and Misa Rodríguez.

Defenses: Irene Paredes, María León, Leila Ouahabi, Andrea Pereira, Ivana Andrés, Ona Batlle, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona, Sheila García and Ainhoa ​​Vicente Moraza.

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Nerea Eizagirre and Teresa Abelleira.

Forwards: Jennifer Hermoso, Lucía García, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Amaiur Sarriegi, Athenea del Castillo, Clauda Pina and Salma Paralluelo.

Coach: Jorge Vilda.

Finland

The official call has not yet been announced.

Coach: Anna Signeul.

Group C

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar, Barbara Lorsheyd and Sari van Veenendaal.

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij, Caitlin Dijkstra, Merel van Dongen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen, Aniek Nouwen, Marisa Olislagers, and Lynn Wilms.

Midfielders: Danielle van de Donk, Damaris Egurrola, Jackie Groenen, Victoria Pelova, Jill Roord and Sherida Spitse.

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn, Esmee Brugts, Renate Jansen, Romée Leuchter, Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema.

Coach: Arjan Veurink.

Sweden

The official call has not yet been announced.

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson.

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Inês Pereira, Patrícia Morais and Rute Costa.

Defenses: Alicia Correia, Carole, Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Joana Marchão, Mariana Azevedo and Sílvia Rebelo.

Midfielders: Andreia Norton, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Faria, Dolores Silva, Fatima Pinto, Kika Nazareth, Tatiana Pinto and Vanessa Marques.

Forwards: Ana Borges, Carolina Mendes, Diana Silva, Jessica Silva and Telma Encarnação.

Coach: Francisco Net.

Swiss

The official call has not yet been announced.

Coach: Nils Nielsen.

Group D

France

Goalkeepers: Mylène Chavas, Justine Lerond and Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Defenders: Selma Bacha, Hawa Cissoko, Sakina Karchaoui, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Eve Perisset, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent, and Aissatou Tounkara.

Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault, Kenza Dali, Grace Geyoro, Ella Palis and Sandie Toletti.

Forwards: Sandy Baltimore, Delphine Cascarino, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Melvine Malard, Clara Mateo and Ouleymata Sarr.

Coach: Corinne Diacre.

Italy

Goalkeepers: Roberta Aprile, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani and Katja Schroffenegger.

Defenses: Elisa Bartoli, Valentina Bergamaschi, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Maria Luisa Filangeri, Sara Gama, Elena Linari, Chiara Robustellini and Angelica Soffia.

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Anastasia Ferrara, Aurora Galli, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Martina Rosucci and Flaminia Simonetti.

Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Agnese Bonfantini, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Martina Piemonte, Daniela Sabatino and Annamaria Serturini.

Coach: Milena Bertolini.

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Femke Bastiaen, Nicky Evrard, Diede Lemey and Lisa Lichtfus.

Defenses: Laura Deloose, Laura de Neve, Isabelle Iliano, Sari Kees, Davina Philtjens, Charlotte Tison, Amber Tysiak, Jody Vangheluwe and Shari Van Belle.

Midfielders: Julie Biesmans, Féle Delacauw, Marie Detruyer, Zenia Mertens, Marie Minnaert, Kassandra Missipo, Lenie Onzia and Justine Vanhaevermaet.

Forwards: Jassina Blom, Janice Cayman, Tine de Caigny, Elena Dhont, Hannah Eurlings, Jill Janssens, Jarne Teulings, Chloé Vande Velde, Ella Van Kerkhoven, Davinia Vanmechelen, Sarah Wijnants and Tessa Wullaert.

Coach: Ives Serneels.

Iceland

The official call has not yet been announced.

Coach: Jon Thor Hauksson.