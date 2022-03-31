These are the official MLB rules for the 2022 season

The new MLB Collective Labor Agreement contains a series of rules approved by the Players Union and the owners of the Major League teams, however only some of them will come into force during the 2022 season, which will begin this Thursday, April 7 .

Universal Designated Hitter

The new Universal Designated Hitter rule states that the team can designate a player to bat in place of the pitcher. Since 1973 this rule had applied only to American League teams, but now it is also a reality for the National League.

However, a couple of modifications were made to this rule to give flexibility to those pitchers who do enjoy hitting and are successful at it.

“Said player will be considered as two different persons for the purposes of Rule 5.11(a). If the player is replaced as the starting pitcher, he may continue as the designated hitter, and if the designated hitter is replaced, he may continue as the starting pitcher (but may no longer bat for himself). Part of the new Rule 5.11(b)”, establishes a statement from MLB and the Union.

This rule has been known as theShohei Ohtani Rule”, current MVP of MLB. The Japanese is one of the best pitchers and also one of the best hitters in the Major Leagues.

Thanks to this new modification, Ohtani – and the pitchers who want to – will be able to continue as designated hitter even if he is not the starting pitcher. In previous years the Japanese had been placed in the outfield to continue as a hitter in the lineup.

Active Raster Limits

From Opening Day (April 7) through May 1, MLB’s active 26-player roster will increase to 28. This will include 29 players for any doubleheaders that take place in that period.

“The limitation on the number of pitchers (13) on the Active Roster and the restriction on position players appearing as pitchers during a game will not apply from April 7 through May 1,” the statement said. MLB.

Pitchers and two-way players (pitchers/hitters) will be eligible to be placed on the 10-day DL before May 2, but after that date may only be placed on the 15-day DL.

Extra Inning Rules

MLB and the Union announced that the rule that each extra inning began with a runner on second base has been restored for the 2022 season “in an effort to preserve the health and safety of the players.”

Under the rules, the batter who starts at second base will be the batter who was last out in the previous inning. “If the batter number five in the batting order is to start the tenth inning, the player number four in the batting order (or a substitute for such player) will start the inning at second base,” says MLB.

However, if the last out of the inning is the pitcher, the runner who will start at second base may be the one next to the pitcher in the batting order.

“For the purpose of calculating earned runs, a runner who begins an inning at second base under this rule shall be considered a runner who has reached second base due to a field error, but no error shall be charged to the team. opponent or any player”, explains the rule.

