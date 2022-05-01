These are the official voices of the radio in Spanish of Angel City FC, the new women’s team of the NWSL

The night of April 29 will go down in Los Angeles history as the return of women’s soccer as Angel City FC make its debut in the National Women Soccer League. The eleventh Angeleno premiered at the Banc of California Stadium, where it is now host together with the LAFC of the MLS.

Many little girls who came to see their heroines take to the pitch and defeat North Carolina FC, showed their emotion and happiness at feeling represented with the Gold and Pink that electrified the building on Figueroa Street.

Los Angeles waited since 2009 to have a women’s soccer team again, when the LA Sol was part of the Women’s Soccer League for just that season, an organization that in turn disappeared in 2012.

Just as the debut fulfilled the illusion of many girls, the commentator for the radio station La Mera Mera, Ethel Colato, had her own dream come true by becoming part of the official voice team of the ACFC Spanish radio.

“I got that call at night from my boss and he told me ‘I was calling you to tell you there is an opportunity for you to be the commentator for Angel City FC’, imagine yourself, my first impression was shock,” recalled Colato to LA Times in Spanish. “It’s not every day you get an opportunity like this, in a city like Los Angeles and with an elite women’s team, for us women. In addition to gaining ground because it reminds us of the 2009 debut and farewell of the LA Sol, now it feels different”.

The narration of the ACFC home games will be in charge of one of the insignia of Los Angeles journalism with the voice of Samuel Jacobo.

“Very excited and flattered for having taken us into account, in particular for how the organization has done everything so well,” explained Jacobo. “People have had a great response, so much so that the tickets sold well as you can see, so it’s a very special moment for them as well as for us.”

For Jacobo, sharing the microphone with a female voice is the right situation to broadcast the matches.

“She is going to start living this experience as a commentator, she is a fan of the sport and she knows a lot,” said the narrator. “From El Salvador, she already brought the experience of sports and radio, also for networks.”

Colato is part of the Jornada Deportiva radio show that airs on KWKW 1330 AM in Los Angeles.

“After it was announced with great fanfare, that there was going to be a team with owners like Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, among others, that they were going to have a team in Los Angeles, which is the cradle of champions… This city already deserves an elite women’s soccer team,” said Colato.

Jacobo began his journalistic work in Los Angeles in the 1990s and was part of the birth of leagues such as the MLS after the successful ’94 World Cup in the United States. He points out that today, the local soccer fields no longer have the same number of people watching the games because “they are experiencing organized professional soccer.”

The ACFC began its story with a tight 2-1 victory, in a game that began with an early goal three minutes later, followed by another 10 minutes later, heralding an easy victory as well as a thrashing. However, the visit scored the discount and added drama for a very Hollywood-esque finale.

“This league is a reality, it has begun to bear fruit, it has been a very good impression, caused by those World Cups, which has attracted new generations to be part of this league,” said Jacobo.

One of the issues that has been around for many years regarding equal pay between male and female soccer players. This has caused a stir before the United States Soccer Federation, something that the narrator considers is taking accurate steps to achieve justice for professional players at the club level.

“On February 22, US Soccer had a meeting and managed to get both men and women paid the same, speaking at the national team level,” Jacobo recalled. “Now at the club level, that demonstration with the women’s team, the examples are going to be taken and I think it has been a successful matter because the woman enters the court with discipline, responsibilities, in competition and I think we are here, so We hope that it will also be achieved at the club level”.

Colato lives this new stage of women’s soccer with great emotion, because in 1996 she experienced something similar on the men’s side when the LA Galaxy started in MLS, but without being directly involved in the sport yet.

“I was with the Consulate of El Salvador and Mauricio Cienfuegos was there, we were invited as a diplomatic delegation from his country as special guests… it was something magical, very special and now to be here experiencing the same thing, but from another angle, as a commentator,” said Colato .

Living this new experience with the ACFC has great value for her, since “as a woman, she represents something impressive”, by example for the new generations. She was also at the 20th anniversary celebration of the women’s team that won a World Cup.

“I was interviewing some girls who were part of the academies that were there too, when they saw Alex Morgan, they got excited and the player, when talking to them, reminded them that she herself saw Mia Hamm,” said the commentator. “Bringing that to girls today, I want that when the years go by there are also girls narrating sports, girls commenting on sports, that’s why for me it is an indescribable experience.”

The native of San Salvador, entering as a commentator accompanying Jacobo, is the best thing that could have happened to her in this new phase of her journalistic career.

“I enter this stage, this new adventure, from the hand of a dedicated journalist because I also listened to Samuel Jacobo,” said Colato. “For all these years I listened to him on the radio and came to work with him, so it’s impressive and more than I ever would have imagined.”