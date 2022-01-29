From the simple measurement of cholesterol levels in the blood, useful information can be obtained on the state of health of a subject. In fact, if the concentration of fat in the arteries is high, it is necessary to intervene promptly. Our consultants have already indicated in which cases it would be preferable to take statins or lipid-lowering drugs. However, even those who follow drug therapy should adopt a different lifestyle. In addition to the daily practice of physical activity, it would be advisable to completely abandon some eating habits.

To do this, it is also necessary to know which foods to include and which ones to avoid or limit as much as possible. One wonders, for example, if the cholesterol content in egg yolk or 100 grams of mature cheese is higher.

These questions mostly concern adults who often find themselves facing hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. It is therefore useful to know what are the optimal values ​​of bad cholesterol and blood pressure especially after middle age.

It is equally important to know how much total cholesterol levels are actually reduced with natural food supplements. Keeping the values ​​in the norm also allows you to avoid circulation difficulties. In fact, to protect the correct functioning of the vascular system, it is first of all necessary to fight against hypercholesterolemia and obesity. The alteration of cholesterol levels could in fact cause pressure disturbances and expose you to the risk of stroke and heart attack.

These are the optimal values ​​of bad cholesterol and blood pressure from the age of 50 and up

In some cases, people have a predisposition to develop hypercholesterolemia. It is a hereditary condition for which we speak of familiarity that could refer to genetic mutations. Regardless of the triggering cause, the concentration of low-density lithoproteins, i.e. LDL cholesterol, must be constantly monitored. The levels of LDL or so-called bad cholesterol should not exceed 130mg / dL.

In the presence of these values, which we could define as desirable, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases is also modest. If, on the other hand, the cholesterol concentration is between 130 and 159 mg / dL, the possibility of disturbances affecting the cardiovascular system increases considerably.

At the same time, from the age of 50 onwards, exposure to pathologies related to a hypertension condition could increase.

It would therefore be optimal to have the systolic pressure equal to 120 mmHg and the diastolic pressure to 80mmHg. However, a minimum pressure of 81/89 mmHg and a maximum pressure of 116/142 mmHg are still within the normal values ​​for subjects over fifty. Once these values ​​are exceeded, therefore, with systolic at 140/149 mmHg and diastolic at 90/94 mmHg, a condition of borderline 1st degree hypertension occurs.