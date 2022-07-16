These are the ostentatious salaries that SpaceX and Tesla employees earn – FayerWayer

The treatment of Elon Musk towards his employees It has been called into question on more than one occasion. Tesla workers point to alleged unusual demands and labor exploitation.

And although that situation is completely objectionable, the South African tycoon always responds by filling the pockets of those payroll accounts of the people who work for him.

A Retail publication specifically details according to professional positions and titles, what employees of Tesla and SpaceX earn, which are the main firms of Elon Musk.

Programming engineers, mechanics, automotive experts, software specialists or manufacturing employees themselves have a high figure in their monthly fee, not counting the overtime that some are forced to do, according to various claims and previous reports.

Then, let’s take a ride for wages and begin to better consider the college majors they should have chosen, if they have finished, or should choose, if they are at the gates of academic study.

Tesla and SpaceX employee salaries

Let’s go first with the company involved in the exploration of the universe, one of the prodigal sons of Elon Musk.

In SpaceXthe main engineers They earn an annual salary of 118,931, which would be almost 10 thousand dollars a month.

Then they are located software engineers, who charge 117,590; over $9,700. They are followed by structural engineers who earn with their sweat about 91,161 dollars a year (7,500). And finally there are the manufacturing specialists that come to 84,446 dollars a year; that is, just above 7,000 monthly.

While in the case of Teslajust where the biggest claims occur, there are much higher wages.

For example, a software engineer senior gets his whopping $200,470 a year ($16,700 a month). The senior mechanical engineers reach 157,766 dollars (13,100 monthly) and those of automation they make $125,552 a year ($10,450). The mechanical engineers they charge 112,690 (9,400) and the product managers 105,573 (8,800).