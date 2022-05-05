These are the photographs with which Yanet García pushes Instagram restrictions to the limit

Yanet García, model, actress and physical trainer, has recently captured all eyes with her unparalleled beauty on social networks. The also Mexican host, known for being the most beautiful “weather girl” in Latin America, is not afraid to steal her hearts with her gym figure on the social network. Instagram.

At the moment Yanet Garcia He is a social media star as he has 14 million followers on Instagram. Garcia He began his career in entertainment at the age of 22, during 2013, thus becoming popular by participating in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” which is a contest prior to the national contest “Nuestra Belleza México”.

However, this was not an easy job since his popularity began to grow on social networks, thanks to his drastic change of life more than 8 years ago. By then Yanet Garcia He began to have a healthier diet along with a series of exercises and constant visits to the gym.

Thanks to that Garcia She has also managed to perform as a weather presenter, she became a professional fitness coach in the official “Fitplan” application. yanet grew exponentially on social media, raising a large number of fans. Host who works as a professional influencer due to her popularity on social media.

Image: Instagram Yanet Garcia

Some time ago, Yanet Garcia He published a photo of the great physical change he has achieved after his years of hard training. “Seven years ago… Effort, dedication and discipline, [porque] every achievement begins with the decision to try,” wrote the Mexican next to a photo where you can see the before and after. The television presenter became a trend due to a captivating image that she shared on Instagram. It is so Garcia He has already managed to get millions of likes with his post on the social network.