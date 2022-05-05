Entertainment

These are the photographs with which Yanet García pushes Instagram restrictions to the limit

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Yanet García, model, actress and physical trainer, has recently captured all eyes with her unparalleled beauty on social networks. The also Mexican host, known for being the most beautiful “weather girl” in Latin America, is not afraid to steal her hearts with her gym figure on the social network. Instagram.

At the moment Yanet Garcia He is a social media star as he has 14 million followers on Instagram. Garcia He began his career in entertainment at the age of 22, during 2013, thus becoming popular by participating in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” which is a contest prior to the national contest “Nuestra Belleza México”.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ronaldo under investigation for venting on a teenager

4 seconds ago

Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s ex who came out to defend him against Amber Heard’s accusations

9 mins ago

Amber Heard’s testimony at the trial about Johnny Depp and his drug addiction

11 mins ago

“I swear. It’s a very difficult question. In my head, I have…”

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button