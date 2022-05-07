These are the photos he showed of the unconscious actor – El Financiero

Amber Heard took the stand this week to defend himself against the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for defamation for $50 million after he claimed in an article published in 2018 that suffered domestic violenceto which the actress of Aquaman countersued for $100 million.

Between allegations of physical and sexual violencethe team defending Heard showed the jury in Fairfax, Virginia, some images where whoever lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean allegedly unconscious due to alcohol and drug abuse.

Depp’s addictions

According to Heard’s statements, Depp changed his behavior depending on his consumption. “I had already noticed that there was this pattern of behavioral changes that would make my life significantly more complicated or peacefuldifficult or wonderful depending on what he was wearing”, he explained.

He also stated that the actor he drank all day, as well as kept himself drugged with cocaine and it was at those times that he hit her the most. He started a vicious circle where passed out and then entered a period of sobriety. That is why Heard began taking photos of him two years after the start of their relationship.

“There was no one to back me up. It was him, his employees and everyone who had been taking care of him against my word, so I started taking pictures to say, ‘Look, this is happening. He would pass out, get sick, lose control of himself and people would pick him up, clean him up and fix him up, ”he added in the public trial.

In the different photographs you can see Depp passed out on the floor, mouth open, asleep on a sofa with a glassin a chair or with his head resting on his shoulders.

Johnny Depp in the photographs that Amber Heard’s lawyers showed at the trial (Photo: Twitter @cathyrusson)