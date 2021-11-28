Millions of people suffer from back pain every year. If we exclude cases of vertebral slipping, hernias and other serious problems, there are still many cases. The pains can affect various parts of the spine, from the cervical to the lumbar. Usually it is treated with anti-inflammatories and painkillers.

The causes can be different. For example, poor posture when sitting, a mattress that is too firm, or lifting a heavy load without bending at the knees while keeping the back straight. Then, you can have problems even if you carry a heavy shoulder bag for a long time, you walk too much on heels or if you are on your feet for a long time for work.

Not only adults, children can also suffer from it, especially if they carry heavy backpacks on their shoulders and don’t use those with wheels. In general, correcting your lifestyle and certain habits could alleviate symptoms and avoid worse damage.

These are the physical activities that could relieve annoying back pain

Motor activities can be performed to prevent back pain or facilitate the resumption of a normal life after being healed. Exercise is especially important for counteracting back stiffness, reducing spinal compression and strengthening the supporting muscles.

They are useful:

walking: a slow walk, with adequate posture, in flat areas helps oxygenation, helps the vertebrae to remain flexible and lifts the mood;

water gymnastics: allows the back to relax. The movements also occur with less effort and pressure as the muscles are strengthened;

swimming: to avoid efforts and dangerous bends it would be better to practice the back rather than the freestyle; in this way various muscles are solicited and strengthened, from the lateral ones, to the abdominal ones to the dorsal ones, in addition to those of the arms and legs;

pilates: it can help to strengthen the muscles, especially that of the lumbar area, and to maintain the right posture;

bicycle: it should be used for rides in flat areas, since in this way there are no harmful stresses to the spine.

These are the physical activities that could relieve annoying back pain. For other sports or workouts in the gym, it is always good to consult with the specialist. Tennis, football, motocross, skiing, even basketball and volleyball are generally to be avoided. If the back pain does not show signs of passing despite the treatments, it is good for the specialist to propose investigations. In this way it will be possible to decide on the most appropriate therapy. Exams include radiography and magnetic resonance imaging.