These are the Pokémon that are still not available in any Nintendo Switch game

Despite the high number of Pokémon games available on Nintendo Switch, there are still a good handful of pocket creatures yet to make their hybrid debut. Specifically, these Pokémon can only be obtained through Pokémon games from Nintendo 3DS or earlier generations, being able to transfer them to Pokémon HOME but still without the possibility of being captured in any Nintendo Switch game to date. Be that as it may, we hope that future Pokémon games can reintroduce them so that everyone can get hold of them on their equipment once the Nintendo 3DS eShop closes some of its functions as it is scheduled to happen in the summer of the year that follows. comes.

we leave you with the list below

#495 – Snivy

#496 – Servine

#497 – Server

#498 – Tepig

#499 – Pignite

#500 – Embark

#504 – Patrat

#505 – Watchog

#511 – Pansage

#512 – Simisage

#513 – Panse

#514 – Simear

#515 – Panpour

#516 – Simipour

#522 – Blitzle

#523 – Zebstrika

#540 – Sewaddle

#541 – Swadloon

#542 – Leavanny

#580 – Ducklett

#581 – Swanna

#585 – Deerlings

#586 – Sawsbuck

#594 – Alomomola

#602 – Tynamo

#603 – Electric

#605 – Electross

#648 – Meloetta

#650 – Chespin

#651 – Quilladin

#652 – Chesnaught

#653 – Fennekin

#654 – Braixen

#655 – Delphox

#656 – Froakie

#657 – Frogadier

#658 – Greninja

#676 – Furfrou

#731 – Pikipek

#732 – Tumblebeak

#733 – Toucannon

#734 – Yungoos

#735 – Gumshoes

#739 – Crabrawler

#740 – Crabominable

#741 – Oricorio

#774 – Minor

#775 – Komala

#779 – Bruxish

What do you think? How many of these Pokémon not available on Nintendo Switch do you have? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

