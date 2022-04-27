these are the possible candidates

It is one of the most anticipated moments and it finally seems that it will arrive. Since the series ‘The Crown’ began to be broadcast, many have longed for the fiction to reach the present day and thus be able to see some of the most popular members of the British royal house on the screen, as is the case of Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton. Thus, if last month the castings began to find the teenage and young version of princes William and Harry, now, according to the American magazine ‘Variety’, the producer has begun looking for an “exceptional” young woman to bring to life the current Duchess of Cambridge. Although its plot is unknown at the moment, they both met in 2001 when she was 19 years old, so there is more than one candidate interpreter to bring her to life in this sixth season.