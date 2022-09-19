These are the potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona on Puerto Rico

By now becoming a hurricane and following a path that would take it over or near southwestern Puerto Rico, Fiona It will leave excess rain on the island that could cause catastrophic flooding, sustained hurricane force winds and gusts of over 95 miles per hour (mph).

The hurricane warning remains in effect, which means that hurricane intensity weather conditions are imminent in the next few hours.

Sustained winds should begin to be experienced anytime after noon this Sunday.

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan and the NHC emphasized that the most significant risk will be precipitationsince significant life-threatening amounts are expected.

Potential Impacts of Fiona on Puerto Rico

rains

After the 11:00 am bulletin this Sunday, the estimate for rain accumulations in Puerto Rico remains at 16 inches in a general way.

However, the south, southeast and east of the island will receive excess rainfall with accumulations of 20 or more inches of rain.

However, isolated areas in eastern Puerto Rico could accumulate up to 25 inches of rain. Put another way, some areas of Puerto Rico would have received two feet of water by the time Fiona’s rain event ends.

These estimates are based on a period from 6:00 am on September 18 to 6:00 am on September 23.

winds

If the track and intensity forecast outlined in the recent 11:00 am bulletin holds, the entire island will experience storm force winds in excess of 70 miles per hour. In addition, wind gusts of 95 miles per hour could be possible, especially in the higher elevations and mountains, as well as in the Southwest.

The gusty winds are already being felt and will increase frequently until they become sustained starting this Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane force winds are most likely to be experienced in the southwestern and western parts of Puerto Rico. They could top 80 mph.

floods

The SNM issued a flash flood watch for Puerto Rico that is in effect from last Friday until next Monday night.

The soils are already saturated and the river flows are running above normal, so any excess rain could create floods in a short time and cause the rivers to leave their banks.

In fact, several rivers between the east and southeast of the island have already left their banks since this morning.

People who live in areas prone to flooding should take precautions.

Landslides

The amount of rain that is forecast is enough to cause landslides in mountainous areas and with land that is already saturated from the rains of the past weeks.

waves and currents

There is a high risk of rip currents and a strong surf warning is in effect for the weekend.

Swell of 15 feet and sometimes up to 17 feet is possible through most waters, especially in Caribbean Sea waters.

Breaking waves can be up to 15 feet high.

Map showing the risk levels in the maritime conditions for this Sunday, September 18, 2022, due to the passage of Fiona. (WFO San Juan)

None of the beaches will be suitable for swimmers. Swimming conditions will be dangerous and potentially fatal to anyone who enters the sea.

Conditions will be like this from this Friday until, at least, Monday.

storm surge

The increase in the waves with the tide that the cyclone will produce could cause a storm surge of between one to three feet in height, particularly in the south and east coast of Puerto Rico, as well as in Vieques and Culebra.

Storm surge is a sudden increase in waves, causing inland coastal flooding.

Experimental map showing a projection of the coastlines that could be affected by the storm surge produced by Fiona. (NHC/NOAA)

Key points about Tropical Storm Fiona

– It will produce catastrophic flooding and landslides due to the accumulation of rain that is expected today and tomorrow, Monday. There is even the probability that Puerto Rico will still be receiving rains related to the cyclone’s moisture trail from Tuesday to Wednesday.

– Taking into account the significant accumulations of precipitation, this will be the main impact of the cyclone on Puerto Rico and its winds as a second risk.

– The cyclone would pass this afternoon, at approximately 5:00 pm, near or over Cabo Rojo.

– Fiona could cause hurricane-force winds (75 mph) in Puerto Rico, albeit with stronger gusts of 95 mph or higher.

– Sustained winds of that intensity can cause objects to fly like projectiles, while potentially causing power outages and tree limbs or entire trees to fall.