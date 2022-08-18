These are the premieres of AMC + in September

Advertising

AMC+ has continued to expand its catalog since it arrived in Spain last June, and in September alongside the well-known premieres of "Pantheon" and "Tales of The Walking Dead", the on-demand service will premiere "Dreaming of England", "Blue Moon » and «Pandora».

Swedish dramatic comedy “Dreaming of England” arrives in Spain on AMC+

The AMC+ streaming service premieres the Swedish series next Thursday, September 1 dreaming of englanda dramatic comedy set in the 1980s. Created by Emma Hamberg and Denize Karabuda, the production follows three generations of women, daughter, mother and grandmother, who live in a suffocating small Swedish town while the youngest of them starts a job in the porn printing house to save money for her studies.

The year is 1985. 15-year-old Lena lives with her mother Asa in the picturesque but quiet village of Braxingue, located in central Sweden. The teenager is about to graduate and she dreams of taking a language course in the city of Hastings, in England, but Asa, being a single mother, cannot afford it. Barbro, Lena’s grandmother, wanted to help her but, knowing the complicated relationship between her mother and her grandmother, the young woman decides to take a job at the local porn printer. Before we know it, Lena is involved in a scheme to sell porn magazines, Asa hitchhikes to Greece to find love, and Barbro has a promising career writing erotic fiction. Spread over six 50-minute episodes, the series will premiere the entire season on AMC+ on September 1.

AMC Networks premieres its first animated series, the sci-fi drama “Pantheon,” on AMC+

The AMC+ streaming service premieres the original series next Friday, September 2 Pantheon, an animated series based on the collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu. The story focuses on Maddie (Katie Chang), a teenage girl who suffers from bullying and mysteriously receives help online. The stranger turns out to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae-Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the “Cloud” with a destructive brain scanner. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy is unleashed that threatens a new kind of world war.

The series explores the outer limits of what we and our technology are capable of creating and destroying, focusing on the “burden” of human consciousness in the cloud. And furthermore, it does so through the lens of family, focusing both on the people whose brains have been digitally uploaded, and on the loved ones they have left behind. Definitely, Pantheon it challenges our understanding of what it means to be human. The cast is completed William Hurt (Black Widow), Maude Apatow (euphoria), Corey Stoll (billions) and Lara Pulver (Sherlock).

“Pandora”, Belgian series that portrays the tensions between justice, politics and the media

The streaming service AMC+ premieres the Belgian suspense drama next Thursday, September 8 Pandora, in which we will see the consequences of being willing to go over any ethical value to achieve power or cover up for your own. The series portrays the tensions and conflicts of interest that arise between justice, politics and the media and focuses on Claire, a coroner whose father, a well-known politician, faces potentially devastating revelations.

The campaign of the Belgian conservative party is interrupted by this corruption investigation that directly affects Claire’s family (Anne Coesens). At the same time, she must deal with the rape case of a young woman in a parking lot after a demonstration, which leads her to deal with several characters, each of them defending her own truth: Mark (Yoan Blanc), a politician with a promising career; Ludivine (Salomé Richard), a feminist activist and Sasha (Mélissa Diarra), a young journalist. The production, written and directed by women, is divided into ten one-hour episodes, with weekly premieres every Thursday. Peter Van den Begin, Vincent Lecuyer, Johan Leysen, Edwige Baily and Myriem Akheddiou complete the cast of the series, created by Savina Dellicour and Vania Leturcq

“Blue Moon”, a Canadian series that takes us into the bowels of a top secret organization

The AMC+ streaming service premieres the Canadian series next Thursday, September 15 bluemoon. The production, created by Luc Dionne (District 31, The Last Chapter), takes us on an in-depth look at the multimillion-dollar black ops organization Blue Moon, made up of two ex-military men. The organization, outside the reach of the secret services, carries out tasks on behalf of some individuals and the government under the strictest secrecy.

This action-packed series follows military explosives specialist Justine Laurier (Karine Vanasse) who must return home to Canada when she learns of the death of her father, Yves, in mysterious circumstances. Her sister, Evelyne (isabel blais), inherits the money and the properties while Justine obtains a majority stake in Blue Moon, a top-secret organization led by her father. The protagonist is a determined but emotionally fragile woman, who finds herself thrown into the center of this paramilitary company. Will she be able to uphold her own moral standards while she works for an ethically dubious organization? Will she be able to make herself respect among them?

The series is divided into 10 episodes of 40 minutes each, with weekly premieres every Thursday. Éric Bruneau, Patrice Godin, Clauter Alexandre, Charlotte Aubin, Caroline Dhavernas and Alexandre Landry complete the cast.

“Tales of the Walking Dead”: new spin-off of the dead world with different stories for each episode

The streaming service AMC+ premieres next Thursday, September 22, the new series of the growing Universe of The Walking Dead, Tales of The Walking Dead, produced by AMC Studios. The spin-off is an anthology series made up of independent episodes focusing on different characters, both new and returning from the original series. Each hour-long episode has its own tone and point of view, with characters having to make life and death decisions. The production allows us to know the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythology and mysteries of the TWD Universe.

The series stars Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Olivia Munn (TheNewsroom), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Jillian Bell (Godmothers), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Jessie T Usher (Independence Day: Counterattack), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), among others. Channing Powell (White Collar Thief) is the showrunner and is executive produced by Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead).

