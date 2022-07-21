These are the premieres of August and September on AMC +

Advertising

AMC+ arrived in Spain last June and is gradually increasing the contents of its catalogue. The video-on-demand service owned by AMC Networks has announced its next releases for the months of August and September, among which the science-fiction series "Moonhave" and "Tales of The Walking Dead" stand out. All titles will join this service which is currently available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video.

“Moonhaven”, suspense thriller set in a utopian community built on the Moon

The AMC+ streaming service premieres the original series next Thursday, August 11 moonhaven, suspense thriller set in a utopian community built on the Moon. Bella Sway (emma mcdonaldQueens of Mystery), smuggler and pilot of a lunar freighter, is accused of a crime and sent to Moonhaven, a settlement located on the Moon and in charge of finding solutions to end the problems that threaten civilization on Earth.

Bella, who is not in favor of this hypothetical lunar “paradise”, will be involved in a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for the miracles of Moonhaven. Teaming up with a local detective, Paul Serno (Dominic MonaghanThe Lord of the Rings, Lost), will try to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they destroy themselves.

The production is divided into six one-hour episodes, with weekly premieres every Thursday. joe manganiello (True Blood), amara karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday) and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree) complete the cast. It is produced by AMC Studios, and is executive produced by Peter Ocko (Lodge 49) and Deb Spera.

Modern relationships and new ways of loving: central themes of the Danish series “Fatal Injections”

The AMC+ streaming service premieres the Danish series next Thursday, August 25 Fatal Injections. Production created by Eva Sigurðardóttir and Kolbrún Anna Bjornsdottir and divided into eight twenty-five minute episodes where modern relationships and new ways of loving are the main themes of the plot.

The relationship between Maiken (Amalie Dollup) and Jacob (Jonathan Harbor) has stalled. With a semi-detached house and a baby “in the pipeline” they have entered adult life and the passion has almost completely disappeared. All that takes a turn when Ida (Josephine Frida Pettersen) enters their lives. Ida is Norwegian, beautiful and seductive and manages to boost the relationship between Maiken and Jacob. Also, Maiken’s somewhat tedious job as an administrative nurse changes when she successfully helps Ida resuscitate a patient in cardiac arrest. An experience that leaves both women with a lot of adrenaline. Ida persuades Maiken to join her for drinks, and for the first time in a long time, Maiken feels truly happy and free.

«Pantheon». Premiere on September 2

An AMC+ original animated series based on the short story collection by Ken Liu. Pantheon focuses on Maddie (Katie Chang), a bullied teenager who mysteriously receives help online. The stranger turns out to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae-Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the “Cloud” with a destructive brain scanner. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy is unleashed that threatens a new kind of world war. The cast is completed William Hurt (Black Widow), Maude Apatow (euphoria), Corey Stoll (billions) and Lara Pulver (Sherlock).

“Tales of The Walking Dead”. Premiere on September 22

A new series from the growing Universe of The Walking Deadproduced by AMC Studios. Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series made up of one-hour stand-alone episodes centered on characters, both new and returning, from the world of the original series, the most successful in cable television history. The series stars Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) and Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), among many others.

