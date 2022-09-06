These are the premieres of Disney Plus for September 2022￼ – El Democrata

August is gone and September arrives with a lot of surprises on Disney Plus. Among the outstanding premieres that the platform will have are the live action of Pinocchio, the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder and the return of Abracadabra.

This month many productions arrive thanks to Disney Plus Day to enjoy with your family and friends. If you want more entertainment at home, remember to check out new series and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Here is the complete list of premieres that Disney Plus will have for the ninth month of 2022.

Films

Thor: Love and Thunder

Premiere: September 8

The Marvel Studios production directed by Taika Waititi follows the God of Thunder on his journey to find inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, who intends to destroy the gods.

Pinocchio

Premiere: September 8

Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI film, a new version of Pinocchio, the endearing story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy.

Darling

Premiere: September 16

Mija, a Disney original documentary featuring Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, daughters of undocumented Mexican immigrants who are making careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while pursuing their dreams, Doris and Jacks are brought together by the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members and the financial risks that come with pursuing their dreams.

Abracadabra 2

Premiere: September 30

Abracadabra 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the Halloween classic that continues the story of the charming and evil Sanderson sisters, to continue unleashing chaos and laughter.

It has been 29 years since the last time someone lit the black flame candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, who today seek revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop the three revenge-hungry witches from unleashing a new kind of mayhem on Salem.

Premiere series on Disney Plus

unknown land

Premiere: September 8

The Disney original series follows Eric Dalaras, a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago.

Cars: adventures on the road

Premiere: September 8

Cars: Adventures Along the Road is a nine-episode series that follows Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a road trip across the United States to reunite with Mater’s sister.

Growing

Premiere: September 8

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Growing Up is an innovative documentary series from Disney Branded Television that uses narrative, experimentation and documentary technique to explore an engaging look at adolescence and the social, family and internal difficulties people face in youth on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.

Marvel Studios United: Creating Thor: Love and Thunder

Premiere: September 8

Discover the secrets behind the making of Thor: Love and Thunder through exclusive commentary from Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson.

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory

Premiere: September 8

Bertie Gregory, 29, is a National Geographic Explorer who will take you on epic and exciting journeys to the most spectacular and hidden places in the wilderness.

Andor

Premiere: September 21

The first three episodes of Andor premiere in September, exploring a new perspective on the Star Wars Galaxy. Focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make to the Galaxy.

Supernatural

Premiere: September 21

Here are all the episodes of this original Disney+ series produced by James Cameron and narrated by Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Benedict Cumberbatch.

This new series will use the latest scientific innovations and cutting-edge performance technology to reveal the secret powers and super-developed senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals.

The Choir, Fame here I come

Premiere: September 28

Miguel Falabella directs this series about a group of young adults who see in the announcement of an audition for a theater company the opportunity to resume the search for their dormant dreams and make a career in performing arts.

The Mighty Ducks

Premiere: September 28

New episodes of this Disney Plus original story will arrive every Wednesday. After reverting to the Mighty Ducks team name the previous year, the team and their coach, Alex Morrow, travel to a California hockey summer cram school run by the charming but strict former NHL player, Colin Cole.

Wonders of the United States

Premiere: September 28

America and its wildlife as never revealed before: fascinating landscapes, heroic animals and their new behaviors.

Documentaries and Specials

It was always me, behind the story

Premiere: September 2

In this special you will get to know the exclusive behind the scenes and how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about her chemistry on screen and the challenge that it meant for Pipe to assume a leading role in her first acting experience.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi

Premiere: September 8

This revealing documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s return to the screen, and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s return to their classic roles.

Director Deborah Chow, the cast and crew reflect on the experience of telling a new story with iconic Star Wars characters.