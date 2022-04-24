These are the premieres with which Netflix hopes to recover from its figures in the red

The difficult times that Netflix is ​​going through are not a secret. Last Wednesday, April 20, the company experienced a drop of more than 30% at the open of Wall Street, which put it on track for a loss of US$46,000 million in terms of market value due to a sharp decrease in your subscriber base.

The streaming service shocked Wall Street by losing 200,000 customers in the first quarter, this being a very rare occasion in which the company has lowered its number of subscribers since 2011. However, the most worrying now are the forecasts for the second half of the year. Well, during this period another 2 million subscribers could be lost, according to the entity.

Although Netflix promised to make a series of changes in its business to avoid an exodus of customers, it is rumored that its plans may include the implementation of a version with advertising that allows it to reduce the cost of its services, while recovers from its figures in red.

Although the path that the entity will take is still not very clear, it seems to be betting on recovery through new content and seasons. These are some of the closest ones:

Films

-Mother’s Love

It is about a middle-aged man who does not have and does not intend to have a better Valentine’s date than his mother. With Quim Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi, ‘Amor de madre’ builds its comedy around a boyfriend standing at the altar who goes with his spirited mother on honeymoon so as not to lose money.



-Claw

Adam Sandler and LeBron James produce a movie that is basically their declaration of love for basketball, ‘Claw’, which will arrive on Netflix on June 10. The story is that of an NBA scout, with too much passion for his own, who bets on a foreign player with a tortuous background to help him succeed.



–Blonde

It will be difficult for this not to be the best Netflix movie in 2022 and not because of the words of Andrew Dominik, who assures that his film is one of the best in history, but because Netflix still does not dare to release it. The film in which Ana de Armas plays the mythical Marilyn Monroe contains, it seems, several of the most shocking, daring and authorial sequences that, despite herself, the platform will have to have.



-Tyler Rake 2

It was kind of like ‘The Squid Game’ from the Netflix movies. Although its end invited not to think about the sequel, its success forced the opposite. It did not take long to confirm that it is already underway, and with Chris Hemsworth on board repeating his role. We do not know if it is located before or after the first chronologically speaking, but it is clear that there will be a lot of action again.

-Daggers in the back 2

It was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Following these results, Netflix bought the rights to the franchise for the next two sequels in the company’s largest-ever movie-buying deal, worth $450 million. The platform has given Johnson full creative control for the sequels with the only two conditions being the starring presence of Daniel Craig and that neither come under the budget of the original ($40 million). Although there is still no official date for its release, I know that the premiere may be in mid-May or June.

These are some of the ones that could appear on the screen in a short time. However, the list does not end there. Well, the streaming platform also has the launch of The Gray Man on its radar; The Killer; White Noise; Escape from Spiderhead; Fast and Loose; Havoc; The Mother and The Wonder.

As for its repertoire of series, Netflix will premiere in the coming days:

-Welcome to Eden (May 6)

You are happy? With this question Zoa and four other attractive young people, very active on social networks, are invited to the most exclusive party in history on a secret island. However, what begins as an exciting journey will not keep up…

-Stranger Things, Season 4 (May 27)

“It will be the best season of all,” insist the creators of this much more than youthful phenomenon. Although the pandemic has made it difficult to “go out on the ring”, the desire of Eleven and company is more than accumulated for its premiere, which promises a great boom in viewers.

-Borgen, Season 4 (June 2)

It has been recognized as one of the best political series of all time. “Not only because of how well he stitched parliamentary and partisan plots with personal ones, but because of his ability to inspire a kind of hope in the ruling class when it’s led by good people,” Esquare said. However, in this new version, Netflix pours gasoline on the Danish production with a plot in which the protagonist, Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), has to manage an international crisis related to oil from the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs .



-Peaky Blinders, Season 6 (June 10)



Following severe production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-awaited sixth season of Peaky Blinders is finally here. However, the trailer shows what appears to be an even darker and more desperate tone that audiences have grown accustomed to in previous seasons, and this is not surprising, given the unstable political landscape in which events unfold this time. .

-The Umbrella Academy, Season 3 (June 22)

Following speculation that the final season of the comic book adaptation would premiere next year, Netflix has now confirmed in a new teaser that the Hargreeves will return in 2022. In addition to the seven Hargreeves brothers, Netflix confirmed that two others will also participate. family members and friends.

Although four more Netflix series will have continuity this year as in the case of The Crown (season 5); Sky Red (season 3); Lupine (season 3) and Sex Education (season 4), the platform also bet on the launch of new content for this second half of the year. Thus, among the list of premieres, the following stand out: Up to the sky, The last ones in line, Alma and the Snow Girl.