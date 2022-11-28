These are the President’s plans for AIFA and Dos Bocas in 2023 – El Financiero

During his Fourth Government Report, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), one of the ‘star’ projects of his six-year term, is one of the best in the world, so by 2023 the section of the Lechería-Airport ‘Felipe Ángeles’ train, which will travel from Buenavista (CDMX) to the air terminal, in 45 minutes.

“Do you remember what they said about the airport? That it was not going to be used, and It already started the airport to have more and more passengers, an average of eight thousand daily passengers and each time they will be more. And it is, even if they don’t want to accept it, one of the best airports in the world,” said the president.

What did AMLO say about the refineries?

The President reported that two coking plants are under construction to produce 145 thousand barrels of gasoline per day instead of fuel oil, with a investment of 160 billion pesos; this, in Tula and Salina Cruz.

Regarding Dos Bocas, the president pointed out that the Olmeca refinery, in Paraíso, Tabasco, had an investment of 11 billion dollars to process 340 thousand barrels of crude oil per day. “This plant is already in the integration period. And that our conservative adversaries do not crave, It is already going to start producing gasoline and diesel”.

“Oil production, which had been falling, 14 consecutive years of falling oil production, now the fall has stopped and is increasing to one million 791 thousand barrels per day, and the extracted gas has increased to four thousand 795 million feet daily cubic. At the end of next year we will be self-sufficient and we will stop buying gasoline and diesel abroad,” AMLO said this Sunday, November 27.

In addition, he commented that 40 thousand 158 million pesos have been allocated to the rehabilitation of six refineries in the country.

“The shares of the Shell company in the Deer Park refinery in Texas were purchased for 600 million dollars and with the profits of only one year the investment was already paid for and this plant, which produces 210 thousand barrels of fuel per day, is already from Mexico”.

Finally, the president stated that by December of next year the train to Toluca.