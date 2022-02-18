These are the price levels to watch considering bitcoin is “hanging on the $40,000 cliff”

Bitcoin (BTC) price saw its first major test of $40,000 in several weeks overnightbut what price zones are traders seeing next?

Whether long or short, the answer for many is simple: the range remains intact.

Bitcoin reels after the “moment of truth”

Following macro pressures, the BTC/USD pair saw moderate selling on Feb. 17 that continued on Friday, hitting local lows of $40,330. on Bitstamp, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

A bounce carried the pair above $41,000but nerves remain a challenge to the strength of bulls’ resolution.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

A popular bounce zone in the event of a drop is currently at the $38,000 level, and as last night’s lows were set, the popular Credible Crypto Twitter account reiterated the need to maintain that number going forward.

“It is the moment of truth”, summarized next to a forecast chart.

“If our bottom is at $32,000, the drop should be limited to the GREEN region to form a higher low. Again, this is my main, and I expect us to hold this region and continue to go higher to challenge monthly resistance once plus.”

Chart with comments of the BTC/USD pair. Source: Credible Crypto / Twitter

Some were less enthusiastic about that prospect; popular Crypto trader Ed looked worried even at the $40,000 test.

“Hanging on the cliff of $40,000, it looks like a miracle is needed after that surprising (for me) move lower yesterday,” said.

For its part, the structure of the derivatives markets reinforces that the macro fund is around USD 32,000. As analyst Dylan LeClair points out, bidders entered that point when it was reached in January, which is more than just a line in the sand for price stability.

“The speculative air in the BTC derivatives market has essentially completely unraveled, with spot market bidders taking hold at $33,000 in early January,” said in one of a series of tweets about the environment.

Honestly fam, if I had to judge by the weekly chart I would say pack your stuff it’s over but… yeah…let’s see pic.twitter.com/95Z9cObaS3 — wall – won’t DM you (@MuroCrypto) February 17, 2022

Honestly family, if I had to judge by the weekly chart, I’d say pack your things, that’s it, but… yeah… let’s see

While some were decidedly “queazy” about longer timeframes, LeClair argued that nothing had really changed and that bitcoin stayed on track in terms of its four-year halving cycles.

“The macro environment aside, the bitcoin monetization process is moving forward. With all the uncertainty, bitcoin is trading roughly an order of magnitude higher than during the previous cycle. We must not lose sight of the general picture,” he concluded.

true to his style, Overnight lows filled in a gap in CME Bitcoin futures left after the broker’s exit from $30,000 to $40,000 earlier in the month.

CME Bitcoin futures 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Fidelity Analyst: Price Debate Is ‘Mostly Noise’

Looking at the highs and lows of last year, Jurrien Timmer, head of global macro at asset manager Fidelity, called for a return to looking at multi-year network growth rather than price.

“Bitcoin has been in a choppy trading range for almost a year, bouncing between $30,000 and $65,000. The debate over whether to go up or down remains a favorite pastime for many, but it is mostly noise. As for Bitcoin, what matters is network”them said to his Twitter followers this week.

Chart with comments of the BTC/USD pair. Source: Jurrien Timmer/Twitter

For Timmer, bitcoin price targets are on a regression curve similar to apple’s metamorphosis from the 90’s to today.

The result could be a much slower path to $1 million and beyond than many expect, but at the same time, strong network fundamentals and adoption should come first.

Bitcoin demand model chart. Source: Jurrien Timmer/Twitter

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin hash rate and difficulty are already at unprecedented levels.

Keep reading: