Entertainment

These are the prices for the “El Buki” concert in El Salvador

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki” will visit our country as part of his “What a desire to see you” tour this coming Friday, May 20 at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

Two Shows announced the prices and seats available for the performance of the interpreter of “If I could lie to you.”

Ultra Platinum Table $175

Platinum Table $125

VIP chair $100

Silver $70

Grandstand $60

Shade $40

Sun Preferred $30

Tickets will be on sale starting Sunday, April 10, at Todo Ticket kiosks and on their website. Plus a ticket fee.

Currently, “El Buki” is touring various cities in the United States.

AN INFORMED PUBLIC

DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS

A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO



THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY


AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.

BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

become a member now

Tags:

  • the buki
  • Marco Antonio Solis
  • The Buki in El Salvador

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Yanet García, Mexican “La Chica del Clima”, models tiny bikinis in front of the sea and from the pool

2 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: The 3 Most Toxic Behind-The-Scenes Moments From ABC’s Medical Drama

4 mins ago

Lety Calderón reveals details of the meeting between her son and Marjorie de Sousa: “She was shocked”

14 mins ago

On Kristen Stewart’s Birthday, The Actor’s Bold Sense Of Style Is Shown Here.

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button