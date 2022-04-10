These are the prices for the “El Buki” concert in El Salvador

The Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki” will visit our country as part of his “What a desire to see you” tour this coming Friday, May 20 at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

Two Shows announced the prices and seats available for the performance of the interpreter of “If I could lie to you.”

Ultra Platinum Table $175

Platinum Table $125

VIP chair $100

Silver $70

Grandstand $60

Shade $40

Sun Preferred $30

Tickets will be on sale starting Sunday, April 10, at Todo Ticket kiosks and on their website. Plus a ticket fee.

Currently, “El Buki” is touring various cities in the United States.