These are the prices for the “El Buki” concert in El Salvador
The Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki” will visit our country as part of his “What a desire to see you” tour this coming Friday, May 20 at the Cuscatlán Stadium.
Two Shows announced the prices and seats available for the performance of the interpreter of “If I could lie to you.”
Ultra Platinum Table $175
Platinum Table $125
VIP chair $100
Silver $70
Grandstand $60
Shade $40
Sun Preferred $30
Tickets will be on sale starting Sunday, April 10, at Todo Ticket kiosks and on their website. Plus a ticket fee.
Currently, “El Buki” is touring various cities in the United States.
