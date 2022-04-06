These are the prices of your concert tickets at the Azteca Stadium

the bukisthe grupera music band led by Marco Antonio Solís, will perform next December 3 in the Azteca Stadium, located in the Mexico Cityas part of his tour ‘A sung story’.

This was a huge success in the United States and now they will reach the land where they were born with five dates in different places of the Republic, closing with a flourish in the capital.

Although the event is still 8 months away, the presale It began this Tuesday, April 5, and will continue tomorrow, April 6, for all people who have Citibanamex cards. It will be next Thursday, April 7, that tickets will be released for general sale.

Los Bukis: price for tickets

In this way, it is now possible to know the price of each of the tickets to attend the Los Bukis concert; In addition, it is possible to acquire them at 3, 6 and up to 9 months without interest.

If you want to see the Mexican group very closely, the tickets for the field at the Azteca Stadium have a cost from 5 thousand 200 pesos up to 7,300, depending on the section you choose.

However, with the tickets for the stands, the prices are more accessible, since these range from 480 pesos up to 6,200 pesos, since the cost varies depending on the places you are looking for. These are:

Club seat: 4 thousand 440 pesos

100 lateral: 4 thousand 080 pesos

100 heads: 3 thousand 600 pesos

200 lateral: 3 thousand pesos

200 header: 2 thousand 760 pesos

200 zone B header: 2 thousand 520 pesos

Box Plus: 2 thousand 280 pesos

300 lateral: 2 thousand 160 pesos

Club Box: 1,920 pesos

300 header: 1,440 pesos and 2,040 pesos

300 reserve header: 1,680 pesos

400 lateral: 1,200 pesos

500 lateral: thousand 020 pesos

400 header: 900 pesos

600 lateral: 780 pesos

500 header: 600 pesos

600 header: 480 pesos

This tour marks the return of Los Bukis, after 25 years away from the stages. In this way, their fans will once again be able to enjoy hits such as ‘Quiéreme’, ‘Tus Mentas’ and ‘Tu jail’ in a unique concert.