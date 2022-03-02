These are the prices to see Bad Bunny on October 21

This Monday the platform Uepa Tickets collapsed due to the high demand of users to buy in presale tickets for the concert bad bunny.

The successful Puerto Rican urban artist will perform in a long-awaited concert on October 21 at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium from Santo Domingo.

How are the tickets? It is the question of many fans who do not want to miss the “Bad Rabbit” and swing from RD$2,400 to RD$29,900 without taxes.

Specifically, other prices without the service charge are VIP C1 at RD$6,900, Safaera Terreno RD$3,600; the special guest price varies depending on your position. For example, the B2 costs RD$13,900, while the B3, B4 and B5 cost RD$15,900.

For him front-stage tickets also vary. The A1 side is worth RD$19,900, while the A2 is RD$26,900

The A4 of the Front Stage exceeds 30 thousand pesos.

According to information, the special guest B4 to a cost of RD$15,900 without tax, is sold out.

Today’s afternoon the names Uepa and Gamal have been a trend on Twitter regarding the complaints of the public to be able to acquire the tickets.

Earlier they let the situation be known on the Instagram account of Uepa Ticketsafter the fans Puerto Rican singer expressed their inconveniences to access the website to buy tickets. “We need to talk. Due to high demand our site is having problems. Very soon we will be up ”, they shared via Instagram stories.

The artistic entrepreneur Gamal Hache explained that Mastercard credit or debit cardholders issued in the Dominican Republic will be the first to purchase tickets today, while the general public will have the opportunity to buy tickets starting Tuesday, March 1st.

According to the businessman, the prices to attend the “World’s Hottest Tour” on October 21 are popular and, at the same time, confirmed that minors may attend accompanied by an adult. Tickets will be on sale through UEPA TicketsNational and Jumbo Supermarkets.

In a matter of hours, in countries like Colombia and Mexico, the ballots for the concerts from Puerto Rico have been exhausted.

The tour will begin on August 5 in the city of Orlando, Florida, at the Camping World Stadium and will continue its tour through cities such as Miami, Los Angeles, New York and many more, before heading to Latin America in October.