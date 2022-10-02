These are the Prime Video releases in October

Advertising

The most outstanding cinema releases in October

Catherine Called Birdy. Premiere on October 7

Lord Rollo sees in his daughter, Birdy, the solution to get out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a rich man in exchange for money and land. But Birdy, like all great teen heroines, is feisty, smart and adventurous, and she’s willing to fend off any suitor in increasingly resourceful ways.

“Saying goodbye to Yang”. Premiere on October 8

A man and his daughter try to save by all possible means the life of Yang, a robot half assistant and half nanny, whom they consider a member of their family.

Cyrano. Premiere on October 11

Acclaimed director Joe Wright wraps us in a symphony of emotion, music, romance and beauty in Cyrano, giving us his own take on the timeless story of a harrowing love triangle. Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stabbing sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to tell him her feelings… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

“The lost City”. Premiere on October 14

The literary career of the brilliant, yet reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around the popular romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locations, star a handsome heartthrob whose likeness is reproduced everywhere. the covers, and that in real life corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the fictional adventurer.

Argentina, 1985. Premiere on October 21

Series premieres in October on Prime Video

“The Peripheral”. Premiere on October 21

The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to keep her broken family together in a forgotten corner of future America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future, until the future knocks on her door. The Peripheral is master William Gibson’s dazzling and hallucinatory look at the fate of humanity and what lies beyond.

“The Devil’s Hour”. Premiere on October 28

A woman wakes up every night at exactly 3:33 a.m., in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3 and 4 a.m.

Also…

disappeared without a trace: October 7

missing [T3]: October 7

filthy envy [T1]: October 7

the deer king: October 22

