Health

these are the proportions of a healthy plate

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 48 4 minutes read

Few educational institutions have as much prestige in the world as Harvard. If you ask any ordinary citizen, it is sure to be one of the first universities that comes to mind. The brightest minds in the world they have left there, or so the gossips say. From Mark Zuckerberg to Bill Gates, passing through Barack Obama: all these outstanding celebrities in their respective fields have passed through the prestigious Harvard University.

This prestige has also been extrapolated over the years to the field of nutrition, despite the complexity of this area of ​​knowledge. However, the Harvard School of Public Health has been able to masterfully summarize the criteria that we must follow to eat healthy through the chart known as “The Harvard Healthy Eating Plate”.

The truth is that the name has little fantasy, but it is highly descriptive. Harvard doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to naming, they go to the nougat. Well, in this case broccoli, which is healthier.

How the Harvard Plate is Organized

This visual plate-shaped diagram is intended to be a key tool in nutritional education, both for children and adults. It does not mean that we must necessarily distribute all our intakes like this, in the form of a plate. But it does serve as an approximation to know the ideal distribution of the different groups of healthy foods in our diet. Fortunately, the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate leaves out some confusing elements that do have other outdated and obsolete charts incorporated, such as the famous nutritional pyramids.

The Harvard Plate focuses on what really matters: only includes healthy foods that should be promoted from the point of view of public health. Other elements harmful to health such as alcoholic beverages, soft drinks or sweets are excluded from this recommendation. Because yes, we can take these products occasionally, but that does not mean that they should be included in a graph focused on improving population health. Otherwise, we run the risk of minimizing its dangers and normalizing the consumption of products that should be kept as far away as possible from our dietary routine.

The Harvard Healthy Eating Plate recommends eating healthy fats like olive oil, sunflower oil, and rapeseed oil

On the other hand, the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate recommends healthy fat intake such as olive oil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil. This last fat is also known by the names of canola or rapeseed oil, although it is less common. It is logical, since rapeseed oil has a very bad reputation in Spain.

The reason was a terrible massive food poisoning that happened in the 80s from the consumption of adulterated rapeseed oil: a powerful toxic to health. This dramatic event tarnished the name of rapeseed oil forever, causing a certain stigma and fear in the population just by hearing its name. But, as Matías Prats would say: let me insist. Rapeseed oil is a completely safe and healthy fat, so do not hesitate to consume it within your usual routine: it has 65% monounsaturated fatty acids in its nutritional composition, very close to olive oil.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 48 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Africa’s health problem is in the collateral damage of Covid

9 mins ago

Keeping the brain young and active may also depend on a factor that not everyone imagines

20 mins ago

Covid, new infections stable in Sicily but there is the flu: peak is reached

32 mins ago

Itching would not only be a symptom of skin or liver cancer but could be due to the presence of these pathologies

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button