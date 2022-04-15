Few educational institutions have as much prestige in the world as Harvard. If you ask any ordinary citizen, it is sure to be one of the first universities that comes to mind. The brightest minds in the world they have left there, or so the gossips say. From Mark Zuckerberg to Bill Gates, passing through Barack Obama: all these outstanding celebrities in their respective fields have passed through the prestigious Harvard University.

This prestige has also been extrapolated over the years to the field of nutrition, despite the complexity of this area of ​​knowledge. However, the Harvard School of Public Health has been able to masterfully summarize the criteria that we must follow to eat healthy through the chart known as “The Harvard Healthy Eating Plate”.

The truth is that the name has little fantasy, but it is highly descriptive. Harvard doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to naming, they go to the nougat. Well, in this case broccoli, which is healthier.

How the Harvard Plate is Organized

This visual plate-shaped diagram is intended to be a key tool in nutritional education, both for children and adults. It does not mean that we must necessarily distribute all our intakes like this, in the form of a plate. But it does serve as an approximation to know the ideal distribution of the different groups of healthy foods in our diet. Fortunately, the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate leaves out some confusing elements that do have other outdated and obsolete charts incorporated, such as the famous nutritional pyramids.

The Harvard Plate focuses on what really matters: only includes healthy foods that should be promoted from the point of view of public health. Other elements harmful to health such as alcoholic beverages, soft drinks or sweets are excluded from this recommendation. Because yes, we can take these products occasionally, but that does not mean that they should be included in a graph focused on improving population health. Otherwise, we run the risk of minimizing its dangers and normalizing the consumption of products that should be kept as far away as possible from our dietary routine.

The Harvard Healthy Eating Plate recommends eating healthy fats like olive oil, sunflower oil, and rapeseed oil

On the other hand, the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate recommends healthy fat intake such as olive oil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil. This last fat is also known by the names of canola or rapeseed oil, although it is less common. It is logical, since rapeseed oil has a very bad reputation in Spain.

The reason was a terrible massive food poisoning that happened in the 80s from the consumption of adulterated rapeseed oil: a powerful toxic to health. This dramatic event tarnished the name of rapeseed oil forever, causing a certain stigma and fear in the population just by hearing its name. But, as Matías Prats would say: let me insist. Rapeseed oil is a completely safe and healthy fat, so do not hesitate to consume it within your usual routine: it has 65% monounsaturated fatty acids in its nutritional composition, very close to olive oil.

Half of the plate should be vegetables

Pxhere

One of the best perspectives that the Harvard Plate gives us is related to the consumption of vegetables, since it allows us to understand the importance that this group of foods has for our health. Vegetables should occupy half of our platetrying to vary between different vegetables, fruits and vegetables: the more different types and colors we consume, the better.

Be careful with potatoes: we should not include them in this group. They are tubers with a high load of carbohydrates and energy whose nutritional composition varies with respect to other vegetables, so they should be considered separately. Don’t take tirria to the potatoes either: They are not a demon food, but should be consumed based on our level of physical activity. In addition, within the group of vegetables, a distinction is made between greens and vegetables: they should occupy approximately 35% of the plate. On the other hand, fruits have a representation of 15% of our total intake.

Whole grains and healthy protein

The other half of Harvard’s plate is divided between two elements of great nutritional interest: whole grains and healthy protein sources. 25% is occupied by whole grains. That is, those foods made with the whole grain of the cereal: wholemeal bread, wholemeal pasta and brown rice. It is recommended to limit foods made with refined grains such as rice and white bread.

The Harvard Plate recommends drinking water, tea, or coffee with little or no added sugar.

On the other hand, occupying the remaining 25% of the Harvard Plate, we find healthy protein sources: fish, poultry (chicken, turkey), legumes (lentils, peanuts, chickpeas, soy or beans) and nuts (walnuts, almonds, cashews). ). It is recommended to avoid red and processed meats such as cold cuts and sausages. Regarding dairy products, no specific consumption recommendations are made. What we are told is that let’s limit the consumption of milk, cheese and yogurt to 1-2 servings dailyin order not to displace other healthy foods of interest already mentioned in the graph.

Regarding drinks, the Harvard Plate recommends the consumption of water, tea or coffee with little or no sugar. It is also recommended to limit the intake of fruit juices to a small glass a day due to its free sugar content. Finally, let’s not forget physical activity. To finish off the job regarding other healthy habits adjacent to food, the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate leaves us with a motivating message in true Mr Wonderful style: stay active! So now you know: listen to the Harvard School of Public Health. They know more than you and me from here to Lima.



