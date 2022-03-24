These are the Puerto Ricans who will play in the “Sweet 16” in the NCAA Championship Tournament

The Division I Basketball Championship Tournament NCAA has lived up to its nickname of “March Madness” with “Cinderella” teams taking prestigious college programs out of the picture heading to the “Sweet 16” round that begins today, Thursday, with four games on the schedule.

The biggest surprise has been the small Jesuit university of Saint Peter’s, knocking out Kentucky on the first day, seeded number two in the Eastern Region and eight times national championl, to then hit the table against Murray State in the second round. The Jersey City, New Jersey Peacocks became the third 15th seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in college history.

The son of former Puerto Rican player Butch Lee, Matthew Lee, is the starting point guard for Saint Peter’s.

Like Saint Peters’, Iowa State University, with center George Conditt IV, also caused the forecast sheets to be thrown out with two wins against LSU (number 6) and Wisconsin (number 3). The Cyclones, seeded number 11 in their region, are seeking their first “Final Four” since 1944.

In the fight for the national championship, four Puerto Ricans remain of the 13 who began their participation in the tournament. The Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois, where André Curbelo, Alfonso Plummer, Trent Frazier and Ramsés Meléndez are active, was left out for the second consecutive year in the second round after losing 68-53 against the University of Houston last Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the Puerto Ricans still active in the competition:

Matthew Lee and Daryl BanksIII

Lee has been one of the stars in Saint Peter’s surprise breakthrough by serving as the starting point guard.

In the game against Kentucky, Matthew -born on the island- totaled 26 minutes and contributed four points with four assists. Against Murray State, he played 28 minutes to finish with nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

Daryl Banks, of Puerto Rican descent, plays for Saint Peter’s. (The Associated Press)

For his part, Banks III, of Puerto Rican descent, led the Peacocks with 27 points against Kentucky; but against Murray State he was limited to six points.

Saint Peter’s next match will be on Friday against Perdue, number three in the region.

George Conditt IV

The senior center for the National Team had a limited turnout against LSU, scoring no points with two blocks and one rebound in 10 minutes. He had more of a presence against Wisconsin, putting up four points with six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Iowa State center George Conditt IV battles for a rebound against members of LSU. (The Associated Press)

The Cyclones face the University of Miami (10) on Friday, another surprise quintet in the tournament.

Julian Strawther

The number one team in the Western Region and favorite to lift the national title reached the “Sweet 16” for the seventh consecutive time. They first defeated Georgia State and then came out on top against Memphis. As a starter, Strawther had three points in 19 minutes against Georgia State; and he had six points with seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes against Memphis.

Julian Strawther, All-Star Forward at Gonzaga University. (Craig Mitchelldyer)

The Bulldogs return to the court tonight against Arkansas, number four in the region. Game starts at 7:09 pm