One of the vital activities we do every day is to eat. There is no being on earth, of any form, that does not take some kind of nourishment to produce energy to live. In fact, things too and not just living creatures need a source of energy, let’s think about cars. The healthy human body has such a perfect system of intake and processing of nutrients that it has always aroused wonder in those who have studied it. One of them was the great Leonardo da Vinci, who had also designed an ideal city based also on the digestive system. Unfortunately, sometimes not everything goes smoothly. The body sends us signals and some symptoms can make us suspicious.

These are the rather common symptoms that can be the wake-up call for intestinal dysfunction

At the gastrointestinal level, annoying disorders such as indigestion and related stomach pain, bloating, meteorism, but also nausea and vomiting can occur. In worst cases, prolonged constipation or diarrhea can also occur. In women, candidiasis can be added to all this. Generally, you can also have sleep disturbances, fatigue, various infections. These are the rather common symptoms that can be the wake-up call for intestinal dysfunction. If the symptoms are occasional, and a specific trigger can be traced, the doctor will surely be able to give appropriate advice immediately. When there is a prolonged disturbance, the cause needs to be better investigated. Often it is about dysbiosis.

What is dysbiosis

Dysbiosis is an alteration of the flora that resides in the intestine. The functions of the flora are manifold. It is able to synthesize fatty acids, some vitamins, such as K or some of the B group; it also helps our immune system. There can be many reasons for dysbiosis, including poor nutrition, stress, anxiety, certain drug treatments. Let’s see some examples. Putrefactive dysbiosis occurs above all in those who consume a lot of meat, cured meats, cheeses. In that linked to mushrooms and fermentation, the subject eats many leavened products, such as bread and pizza or some types of sweets.

Only a careful visit to your doctor or gastroenterologist can shed some light on the situation. Undoubtedly, even the help of a nutritionist can be of support to try to better deal with these disorders. Adequate nutrition, in fact, is essential on the path to recovery. This is usually accompanied by the administration of probiotics. These are live micro-organisms which, overcoming the gastric barrier, reach the intestine unaltered and there carry out their beneficial action.