These are the reactions to the appointment of Iván Velásquez as Minister of Defense of Petro

This Friday, President-elect Gustavo Petro announced the appointment of Iván Velásquez Gómez, former auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, as the new Minister of Defense. It is a controversial appointment that shakes the opposition. At the same time, related figures assure that it is a great success, with an emphasis on the fight against corruption.

One of the first to rule on the appointment was former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, whom he accuses of having had a political bias in his exercise in the judicial branch.

Well, it will be that “the habit makes the monk!” – Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) July 22, 2022

“Well, it will be that ‘the habit makes the monk!’”, trilled who was president while Velásquez investigated parapolitics.

Paloma Valencia, senator of the Democratic Center, called Velásquez a political persecutor: “A political persecutor now with the armed forces that his service.”

The senator also recalled a video of former President Uribe in which he explains his mistrust of the now incoming Defense Minister.

“I see what the corruption is. Judge Iván Velásquez damaged justice with his political bias. One thing was the university and another to be an auxiliary magistrate of the Court”, Uribe said in the video.

Valencia also published an excerpt from a news story in which Jimmy Morales, the former president of Guatemala, accuses Velásquez of “violating” the laws “by inducing people and institutions to participate in acts of corruption and impunity.”

The senator even assured that it is an “enemy” of the Democratic Center, which causes her doubts regarding the opposition’s guarantees.

The appointment of a staunch enemy of the party and the head of the opposition party as Minister of Defense is not just a challenge; it’s a threat. – Paloma Valencia L (@PalomaValenciaL) July 22, 2022

“The appointment of a staunch enemy of the party and the head of the opposition party as Minister of Defense is not just a challenge; it’s a threat”, public.

On the other hand, Senator María Fernanda Cabal also took up the accusations against Velásquez after her management in the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

After passing through Guatemala, from where he left in the midst of serious questions on behalf of victims who point to him as “judicial set-ups”, now Iván Velásquez falls unemployed and as Minister of Defense. pic.twitter.com/wTm0mY1BGy – María Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) July 22, 2022

“After passing through Guatemala, from where he left amid serious questions on behalf of victims who point to him as a ‘judicial set-up,’ now Iván Velásquez falls unemployed and as Minister of Defense”, said the senator in front of the appointment.

However, from fronts related to the president-elect, the appointment of Velásquez was celebrated. One of them was Claudia López, who made herself available to the incoming minister on issues related to Bogotá.

“The appointment of a Colombian and exemplary democrat like Iván Velásquez in the Ministry of Defense was a great success. We have shared many battles and surely we will be able to carry out many others this time. Count on me and Bogotá to achieve citizen, civil and guarantee security”, the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Gustavo Bolívar, who has stood out for opposing various decisions of the president-elect, supported the new appointment. He even sent a message to the military.

“Full support! Dr. Iván Velásquez will know how to purge one of the largest broken veins in the treasury. Corruption in the Armed Forces. Honest military men can rest easy. His new boss is a correct man of the best human qualities”, Bolivar wrote.

Developing…