These are the reasons why Colombia will grow less from now on

The echoes of growth throughout this year continue to be heard. In the second quarter, GDP grew 12.6 percentwhich put Colombia at the forefront of the countries with the best economic performance so far this year.

After the pandemic in 2020 and the effects of stoppages and blockadesthe economy in Colombia has shown singular strength.

According to an analysis by Anif, the economy continues to show strong signs of strength. All branches of economic activity, with the exception of mining, presented positive annual variations. Recreational activities showed the highest growth among the sectors, registering an annual variation of 36.5%. Within the division, it can be seen that those related to the home were the ones with the highest growth, with a variation of 52.5%.

The category of Commerce, transport and tourism was the second with the highest growth 23.3%. For the growth of the item, the so-called “mobility and presence economy” was decisive, among which are the sales of vehicles and fuel, as well as clothing and textiles, says the entity.

Sales of household appliances, equipment and sound equipment gained prominence in the quarter due to the two Days without VAT What happened in those months?

Industry was another of the sectors with above-average growth, registering a variation of 20.3%. The group with the highest growth was the transformation of wood and the manufacture of paper and cardboard, with an increase of 41.8%.

The performance of these activities is due to the greater request by warehouses for packing and packaging, as well as from the construction sector for floors and finishes of residential buildings.

Secondary activities, specifically the manufacturing industry, have driven the aggregate growth of the economy.

Similarly, the rebound in civil works stands out, leaving behind the contraction of the first quarter with the positive variation of the second period.

The Anif report also highlights that trade and services in general continue to drive economic activity.

“Proof of the above is that 5 of the 6 activities that grew by 2 digits in this period correspond to the sector. The other side of the coin is in the primary activities, which continue to show an unfavorable performance. During this period, the result is derived from adverse weather conditions and less exploitation of products such as coal”.

From the point of view of spending, the growth rate of private consumption continues to stand out, which is above the average growth of the economy. This dynamic is maintained because the level of employment has been recovering, approaching pre-pandemic figures, remittances also maintain an upward pace that helps boost household spending, as well as credits that continue to grow, but on which the financial authorities have their eyes on to avoid a deterioration in payments.

In short, as explained in a study by Javier Hoyos’s firm: “The recovery of employment, the good moment of remittances and the higher value of the coffee harvest explain to a large extent the good performance in consumption.”

In turn, the analysis highlights that the economic growth of the first semester of 2022 was 10.6%, higher than the 9% of the first semester in 2021, in a scenario in which remittances grew 8.4% in the semester, the devaluation so far this year is close to 4% and the annual rate is 9.9%, and total exports and imports increased at high rates.

However, the measurement of the results of the first half of the year compared to the same period of 2021, and especially of the second quarter, are given under a base effect of the national strike, the blockades and demonstrations that paralyzed a large part of the productive activity.

Also, inflation has accelerated – reaching the highest levels of the last 22 years already in double digits – and the Banco de la República has significantly increased its intervention ratewhich stands at 9%.

According to Anif, excess demand from households remains at the center of the discussion, since If the observed growth continues, the inflationary pressures observed during the first half of the year will increase.

The data suggest that household demand, while increasingly shifting towards services, continues to be supplied by imports.

“Indeed, these imports do not find their final destination in investment, but in consumption, as shown by the expansion of gross fixed capital formation, which had a modest growth of 9.6%, when compared to the other components of spending. However, the record of exports should be highlighted, where a growth rate very similar to that of imports is observed and therefore a temporary reduction in the current account deficit”, says the entity.

The same Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, has pointed out that the international context is adverse due to the slowdown experienced by the United States, China and European countries.

That’s the way it is, the increase in interest rates, in Colombia and in the world, as well as inflation that seems not yet to have reached its ceiling in the countrydue to factors such as winter, the price of the dollar and the increase in fuel, will materialize in a slowdown in the economy.

In such a way that, by the end of the year, economic growth is estimated to be greater than 6% -for Anif the GDP expansion will be in the range of 6.8% and 7.2%, with a specific figure of 7% -.

However, the estimates for the coming year are not so optimistic and Entities such as the World Bank already establish that Colombia will grow between 2% and 3%.

According to the firm of Javier Hoyos, for the second semester and 2023, a lower growth of the economy is expected, as a consequence of the slowdown in the world economy, higher inflation, and the increase in interest rates.

But he goes further and warns that This lower dynamics can also be due to the expectation or uncertainty in the economic programs of the new government, in what has to do with the mining and hydrocarbons sector, health, pensions and tax reform.

“This reform will affect not only high-income natural persons, but also those with medium income, acting negatively on consumption and savings by lowering disposable income.

In the same sense, the permanent wealth tax will act, which is anti-technical since it falls on income that has already been taxed.

The tax proposals for the mining and oil sector are also worrying, since in many cases they would raise the tax burden above 90%, contrary to what the President announced in his inaugural speech in the sense that there would be no confiscatory taxes.

This high taxation is a way of pointing out the withering or the little interest in these sectors, which generate around 25,000 million dollars in exports”warned the firm.

And he added that these figures show that it would be a mistake to suspend new exploration given the importance of these items in exports and in the economy, and also observing what is happening in Europe, since some countries will have to postpone their energy transition by having to use coal in its plants in accordance with the principle of security and sovereignty given the limitations of gas supply by Russia.

The firm also criticized new taxes, such as those on plastic and sugary drinks. “The creation of new taxes to mitigate negative externalities in health and the environment, with taxes on carbon, plastic, sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, will affect low-income people that they will see the prices of popular consumer products rise, at a time when it is necessary to mitigate inflation.

In addition, by reducing your sale, less VAT will be collected. It is said that the objective is not collection, against which educational campaigns would suffice, but immediately afterwards they say that they expect to collect $2.5 billion for these concepts, ”says the analysis.

Finally, the consulting firm expresses its concern about what Minister Ocampo said, in that they will not admit a collection lower than projected, “because the impact of $25 billion for the economy is high.”

On the other hand, investment -a key factor in the growth of the economy in the face of the slowdown in consumption-, especially foreign investment, could also be affected in terms of taxes and, consequently, the generation of employment, which would lead to foreign companies installed to rethink their investments in Colombia and to send their workers to other more competitive countries.

This was warned by the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Colombia) during the public hearing “The cost of the tax reform: is it necessary?”, held in the Congress of the Republic.

“The tax reform project focuses mainly on the modifications to the income tax of legal entities and foreign residents and non-residents of the country.which could lead some sectors to rethink the possibility of investing in our country or sending their workers who are currently installed in Colombia to other countries such as Panama or Costa Rica, where they will be much more competitive”, said Santiago Marroquín , deputy director of AmCham Colombia and who participated in the hearing.

During the public hearing, AmCham Colombia assured that, according to the analyzes of economic specialists such as the professor from the Andes, Sergio Clavijo, the tax reform project also has an impact on the tax increase of around 40%both for companies and individuals.

“The articles of the project reflect multiple instruments aimed at increasing taxation not only of natural persons, in a significant way, but also of companies and foreign investors.

So that, If the project is approved, it would undoubtedly have a negative impact on the expected investment, consumption and in the savings of Colombians”, expressed Marroquin.

He added that, among the instruments to increase taxation proposed by the National Government, which generate a high impact on the national productive sector, is double taxation for foreign investment, which would be in ranges greater than 50% in increments, as well as an increase in the taxation of dividends for non-residents and deepening of asymmetries for non-residents.

The bill also contemplates an increase in the rate of occasional earnings and a limitation of benefits to companies.

“The reform also increases the taxation of companies through three basic instruments, the elimination of the ICA discount; the elimination of many exempt income and some differential rates; and the limitation of special deductions, exemptions and income not constituting income and some benefits that are limited to 3% of ordinary income”, adds the spokesperson for Amcham Colombia.