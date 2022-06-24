these are the reasons why the singer wants to leave Spain

A few days ago, Shakira’s father, William Mebarak, left the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, ​​after suffering a heavy fall on May 28 at the singer’s house.

People speculated that the Colombian singer suffered a nervous breakdown due to her separation from Gerard Pique, but she herself clarified that she was in hospital because her father had suffered an accident.

“That day, I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital, where he is recovering favorably”said the singer through a press release on her Twitter, accompanied by a photo of her father on which we saw her with several blows and the interpreter of “The bike” giving him a kiss.

With his father already at home, the artist wrote: “With my dad discharged, already home and riding, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us with your immense affection. he assured with this video:

Recently, as the show reported “El gordo y la flaca”the singer is said to be in the hospital again to accompany her father, despite the fact that she is thought to be improving in her health problems.

It was journalist Tanya Charry who reported that Barranquilla’s concern had increased recently, after his father presented health problems again.

Although neither the singer nor her team has confirmed this information, according to the television program, there are strong rumors that the information is true.