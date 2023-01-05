These are the reasons why your Android phone gets hot: How to fix it? –FayerWayer

One of the great criticisms received by some cell phones with operating systems Androidespecially the medium-low range, is that they heat up as we use them.

It depends on certain factors of use, but this time we will focus on explaining Why does your Android smartphone get hot and how can we solve the problem of its increased temperature?.

As a report published in Depor’s Play segment explains, many users like to charge their cell phones to 100 percent because the battery wears out too much. It seems like a logical move, but it is striking that when we use the phone, it goes from warm to hot.

So what good is it for me to charge a phone to the maximum and use it as I want if at some point it is going to get hot. That will be asked by some, so we will detail why it heats up and how we can solve this problem.

The solution is at your fingertips

The first possible solution is disable 5G. The report explains that, many times, when there is no 5G coverage in your home or somewhere, the cell phone will start to search for a signal and will be constantly working without you knowing it.

Android (Unsplash)

On the other hand, other details that favor the warm-up of the team are due to leave apps open, which usually work in the background. Clean your smartphone and let it rest for a few minutes.

Other reasons are video games and GPS. If you use your phone too much and leave the game open, your phone will still get hot. Similarly, if you do not use GPS, it is better to deactivate it from the settings bar.

Finally, the best of recommendations is activate energy saving mode to reduce the consumption of the components of your equipment. You can also perform a battery balance from the settings.