These are the recognized Latin voices in “Sonic 2”

Sonic 2 will hit theaters this week and in addition to being a story that received good reviews, their Latin voices stand out with big names.

The hedgehog will return to action with his usual friends, as well as to face a classic villain. during the previous There has been a lot of talk about the production.

Since the publication of its official poster and final trailer, fans have increased their desire based on nostalgia and expectations. In addition, there are already lights that this project could continue in development with some more films.

The protagonists, like real actors, are Jim Carrey as Robotnik ‘Eggman’ and james marsden like Tom Wachowski. Meanwhile, the voices for the animations are: Ben Schwartz like Sonic, Idris Elbe like Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey like Miles ‘Tails’.

But one of the aspects that is often overlooked is dubbing. The actors who put their voice to the characters they play a fundamental role for those who want to enjoy the film in their language.

In the case of Latin America a team of big names was formedwith some more experienced than others in the world of dubbing.

Dubbing actors for the leads

Sonic: Luisito Communicates – The influencer also has acting skills that he has previously shown and today they stand out in dubbing.

Knuckles: Octavio Rojas – With more than 30 years of experience, Rojas has had previous jobs playing Lotso Cariñoso from toy Story 3 and Master Shifu in Kung Fu Panda.

Tales: Marisol Romero – The little friend of the blue hedgehog will have a Latin voice from the actress who has dubbed great stars such as Gal Gadot, Alicia Vikander and Kirsten Dunst.

Tom Wachowski: Luis Leonardo Suarez – Although with less remembered roles, Suárez continues to take firm steps that complement his voices of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) in Marvel.

Dr. Robotnik ‘Eggman’: Mario Castaneda – Finally, the villain of the film will be in charge of a great dubbing in Latin America. The actor has been after the voice of Jim Carrey on several occasions and will do so again, although he is mostly known for his role as Goku.

This way, Sonic 2 turns out to have an extra value in this part of the world thanks to the Latin voices that the main characters will have.