These are the recommendations to buy your tickets – El Financiero

Less and less to go movie premiere from the Marvel Cinematic Universe Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessso the The main cinema chains in Mexico have already made pre-sale available to users for the story that is starring benedict cumberbatch.

Although the premiere is scheduled for the next May 5th, Cinemex and Cinepolis have put up for sale preview on May 4, with performances starting at 7:00 p.m. in various formats for English and Spanish. The Sam Raimi-directed cast includes Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Users report site crash

From the early morning of this April 6different users reported the crash of official apps and websites of the cinemas, especially in the part where the films are selected. seats before proceeding to payment.

Social networks were filled with complaints, since online tickets were released from the first minutes of this day, while physically you can go to buy them 20 minutes before the start of the first performance, which is when the box office opens.

“I only had to open on 5 devices at a time so there are no crashes and I got it cracks”, “is the presale of Doctor Strange and the page was down, the servers at Cinépolis are the same as those at tubelet, it was time to stand in line”, “the atheist becomes a believer when the cinepolis page goes down again in full presale Doctor Strange” or “nI had never felt so much stress in my life as buying the presale for Doctor Strange at Cinemexbut it was achieved”, were some of the messages.

The step by step to buy your tickets online

If you still don’t get your places to be among the first to see the new adventure of the sorcerer who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverse the dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious adversaryfollow these simple steps.

Cinemex

Access to the cinema website or page. Select the movieas well as area or name of your favorite cinema. Choose the function that best suits your schedule. Prices may vary according to the complex (a cost of 8 pesos per service). Choose your seats and go to the way to pay (MovieCard, PayPal or Bank Card). Have 4 minutes to fill in your details.

The first screening of the new ‘Doctor Strange’ movie will take place after 7:00 p.m. on May 4 (Photo: Cinemex screenshot)

cinepolis

Access the site or app. Choose the location of cinema of your choice. Take into account that you can buy up to 10 tickets with a cost of 4 pesos per service. Choose your seats and click on the payment window (Paypal, Cinépolis Club or your bank card). Have 5 minutes to make your purchase.

Cinépolis began with the presale of the new installment of ‘Doctor Strange’ (Photo: Screenshot Cinépolis)

You must take into account that some of the functions have some of the tickets sold, so the room capacity may be reduced.