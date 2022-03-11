These are the recommended gas prices for Friday, March 11

Good news for drivers.

ANDhe Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported today that at the close of Thursday, March 10, the five gasoline import wholesalers in Puerto Rico notified the agency of a new price reduction, which translates into a drop in the cost of gasoline to pump sale level.

According to the agency, the reduction is between three and four cents per literboth for gasoline (regular and premium), as for diesel. This is added to the drop of between six and nine cents per liter reported yesterday.

The DACO recalled that this reduction in prices it will be reflected in those gas stations that are refueled with new fuel during the day today.

Gasoline prices at the pump on March 10 and 11, 2022. (DACO)

Here we detail the recommended gasoline prices:

– Total regular $1.10, premium $1.19 and diesel $1.22

– Shell regular $1.15, premium $1.25 and diesel $1.22

– Puma regular $1.10, premium $1.17 and diesel $1.11

– Toral regular $1.06, premium, $1.15 and diesel $1.09

– Gulf regular $1.07, premium $1.16 and diesel $1.08

– Ecomaxx regular $1.07, premium $1.14 and diesel $1.10

– American Gas regular $1.06, premium $1.09 and diesel $1.08

– BVI/Cabo Rojo Gas regular $1.06, premium $1.12 and diesel $1.07