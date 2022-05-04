These are the references of her iconic dress – El Financiero

The actress Blake Lively dazzled after passing through the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022 with her husband Ryan Reynoldsbecause both were co-hosts of the most important fashion event in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

But, in addition to the loving eyes of the one who gives life to dead pool in the Marvel movies towards the mother of his children, what caught the most attention was his wardrobe exclusively designed by Atelier Versace for the gilded glamor themewhich marks times such as industrialization in the United States.

What are the references of Lively’s dress?

Under the slogan ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, the actress from Adaline’s Secret took praise for show off your figure in a three-layer design which combined with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry in order to pay tribute to the new york architecture.

Lively arrived with a dress with a big bow and gold and pink details which changed after going up the stairs to be photographed by the cameras present. With the help of his assistants, untied the long turquoise blue voluminous overskirtwhich he accompanied with long gloves.

The reference is some emblematic constructions for the American city such as the Empire State, because its art deco details were not lacking. The transformation in her dress emulates the color change from copper to blue after the oxidation process of the Statue of Libertya monument to which his seven pointed crownin addition to the fact that 25 stones were embedded in allusion to the 25 windows of the statue.

The pattern on her skirt reflected a reproduction of the mural painted in gold leaf of the twelve zodiac constellations which can be seen on the roof dome of the Grand Central Station.