These are the remaining matches for the last three places in the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 already has 29 of the 32 qualifiers and is waiting to complete its participating teams until June, three months after the draw for the groups of the event is made, which will take place this Friday, April 1 in Doha.

Europe still has to determine its last representative, after Poland and Portugal won their playoff series. For the third European quota at this stage, Wales must first know the winner of the previous match between Scotland and Ukraine, a match that was suspended this March due to the crisis with Russia; the game would take place the first week of June, leaving for the same month, later, the final match against the team led by Gareth Bale.

Meanwhile, Peru, which got the ticket for the playoff in South America, must wait for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to define its representative, which will come from the winner of the series between the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

The other qualified for Qatar 2022 will come from the game between Costa Rica, which won the playoff for Concacaf, and New Zealand, winner in the Oceania zone.

Until June 14, it is expected that the 32 qualified for the World Cup will be known.

The draw for the World Cup will take place on April 1 in Doha. (D)