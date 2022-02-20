These are the requirements to travel to the United States

After the pandemic that forced the partial closure of borders, the roads are being reopened for travel from Mexico to the American Union this 2022. That is why we bring you the requirements officers for travel to the United States from our country and what will be the documents required to complete the process of the American visa, which will allow you to enter the neighboring country to the north after almost two years of the passage being restricted due to the global presence of COVID-19.

Travel to the United States It is a need and a desire for thousands of travelers in the world, but due to health restrictions it has become a complex task. From stricter filters, to documents and requirements elaborated were part of these changes experienced by the way of travel to the United States. These changes in the American visa are being applied worldwide.

One of the main causes of these restrictions for Travel to the united states is the presence of COVID-19, according to some current figures, more than 100,000 people are hospitalized in the United States, so the rate of vaccination is expected to increase even in minors in the American Union, who represented one of the factors for the rebound of the pandemic.

That is why the American Union has clear and concise requirements on the documents that will be used to approve or deny the crossing of its border. In this sheet, tourists write down their personal information, the house or hotel where they are staying, the number of days their stay will last, contact information and if they carry more money than allowed or specific foods.

