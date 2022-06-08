These are the results of the new surgeries of the “human Barbie” Jessica Alves: she boasts everything in front and behind

Jessica Alves went to the beaches of Thailand to put on a bikini and thus show the new results of his latest cosmetic surgeries, as confirmed by The Grosby. With a bikini, the “human Barbie” showed everything from the front and from behind.

Not even her long blonde hair managed to cover the enormity of her rear, some could confuse her with Alexa Dellanos.

Jessica Alves went to enjoy the sea and put her curves in the sun. / Photo by Grosby.

Jessica Alves is proud of her body and so she walks it on the beach. / Photo by Grosby

In the past, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos was harshly criticized because it was said that her entire body has the shape that it currently has thanks to the fact that she has followed in the footsteps of celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who although it is true before they could have voluptuous curves or more simple, with the scalpel they have managed to create a different image.

However, beyond the criticism that Jessica or Alexa may receive, there is no doubt that many find true beauty in this new aesthetic trend that is more about the volume on certain parts of the body.

And it is that most models, such as those mentioned above and among them also Demi Rose, have in common very large breasts and butts, but wasp waists.

