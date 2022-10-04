These are the risks of working in the United States with a tourist visa: you can be recorded as an “offender” | International | News

Countless people have tried to go to work in the United States with a visa that does not correspond, generally with a tourist visa, and when detected, they are deported. Thus losing the right to enter that country and, worse still, they are registered in the system of “offenders” so to speak.

Working in the United States with a tourist visa has its risks and complications. The law establishes that to carry out an economic activity it is always necessary to have a residence permit or “Green card”. This ensures the rights and duties guaranteed by the Constitution.

The risks of working in the United States with a tourist visa

Otherwise, the immigrant who works with a tourist visa enters in an illegal condition. If this irregularity is detected, it is possible that the authorities cancel the tourist visa and impose as a penalty a ban for up to ten years to enter the country.

On the other hand, as the official site of the government of that country points out, the Immigration Law establishes certain obligations for employers, reports Clarín.

The basic rule is that those who hire staff must verify the identity and employment authorization of each person.

Companies or persons that do not follow this concept and that hire foreigners not authorized to work may charge civil fines and/or criminal charges, as the case may be.

Work visa for the United States

The United States grants thousands of seasonal visas for workers with or without experience (non-professionals and without an academic degree).

With this modality, the maximum period of stay is up to three years. After that period, the beneficiaries must leave the territory of the country for a period of three uninterrupted months before applying for readmission under the same type of visa.

