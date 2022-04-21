These are the risky photographs of Cami Gallardo with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

This Sunday, April 24, Chilevisión will kick off “The Voice Chile” once again, the contest in which Cami Gallardo became known, obtaining second place. On this occasion, it will be broadcast at 10:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Julián Elfenbein.

The group of coaches will be luxurious. In addition to Cami, will also feature Yuri, Beto Cuevas, and Gente de Zona. The executive producer of The Voice Chile, Carlos Valencia, promised that with this program “people will be able to get excited and laugh in the same episode and they will find memorable television moments. It will undoubtedly be a program that will bring great stories and about all talent, where the juries have been surprised by the tremendous voices there are”.

In the last few hours, the interpreter of “Perreo pa’ las nenas” shared about ten photos on her Twitter account Instagramwith the heading “Camila and you were love forever”. In them she is seen with her dog, who bears that name, and in some she poses alone showing the incredible figure that she has at 25 years old.

In one of the images of the camera network, Gallant She wore a white silk blouse with an interlace in the center. In others, she chose a black crop top that she almost showed too much. A tight black dress was the look with which she posed inside a car, and she earned all the applause.

The publication of Camila It received thousands of likes and comments, although the composer preferred not to show the number. “Ramazzotti” joked composer, singer and music producer Randy Malcom, referring to Eros Ramazzoti, the famous Italian singer-songwriter.

