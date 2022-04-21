Entertainment

These are the risky photographs of Cami Gallardo with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

This Sunday, April 24, Chilevisión will kick off “The Voice Chile” once again, the contest in which Cami Gallardo became known, obtaining second place. On this occasion, it will be broadcast at 10:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Julián Elfenbein.

The group of coaches will be luxurious. In addition to Cami, will also feature Yuri, Beto Cuevas, and Gente de Zona. The executive producer of The Voice Chile, Carlos Valencia, promised that with this program “people will be able to get excited and laugh in the same episode and they will find memorable television moments. It will undoubtedly be a program that will bring great stories and about all talent, where the juries have been surprised by the tremendous voices there are”.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

3 ideal natural oils for care – Revista Para Ti

2 mins ago

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian’s mother claims that Blac Chyna threatened to kill her youngest, Kylie!

4 mins ago

Zoë Kravitz and an infamous photo with Robert Pattinson that does not stop adding “likes”

14 mins ago

Emily VanCamp Returns To ‘The Resident’ For Season 5 Finale

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button