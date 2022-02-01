“These are the rules for visiting our son. Nobody excluded “

Social storm on a couple who shared the “rules»To be respected to come to visit their baby just born. On January 27, a 33-year-old mom shared a post revealing the rules set, together with her husband, for guests who would come to visit their little one.

The baby is born on Christmas, but the couple already had the very clear ideas and, already in October, they had drawn up the list of rules to follow after birth. Parents, very apprehensive about the pandemic from Covid-19 they decided:

“First of all, guests must have all three doses of the vaccine and if they feel bad they must not come to the house ”, this is the first rule to follow.

The mother also explained that her friends they must let you know with at least a week in advance when they want to come and pay a visit. But the list is very long and among the clauses the prohibitions on “smokers», Yes and« Nothing phone calls or visits between 19:30 and 22:00“.

Friends and visitors can be alone “an hour” And they cannot pick up the child “without consent”. Furthermore they cannot give any advice to parents or enter the house wearing “perfume / deodorant“.

The post continues and reads: «No is no and we won’t explain why. No picture to be taken or published on social media “. But also the obligation to bring something as a gift to the child or to the parents: «No one enters empty-handed. If you are visiting for the first time, you will have to give the mom a gift card it’s a gift for baby from our approved list ”.

«Before I come, no matter how many times, it will be given to you a list of food or groceries to take with you and a chore for a list of your choice. Each person can only come a maximum of two times a week ».

After explaining this list, the mother noted that his 20-year-old sister, who is in law school, wanted to visit the child but could not afford to bring a gift. Instead, the law student offered to do some extra chores, but her sister and her brother-in-law prevented the new aunt from seeing her nephew.

“My husband and I talked about it and we have come to the decision than if we had turned a blind eye to the rules for one person everyone would have wanted the same treatmentThe mother explained. The parents then received more messages from other family members after this incident, many of whom “belittled them for using their son as a way to make money.”

But the couple did not break up: the husband said they were simply their rules. He told his parents that, for the time being, they were in “time out” and were blocked by their son until they decide to do everything that was asked.

Sui social the controversy broke out making it become the post viral in England. The case has also ended up on all the English news, but the two do not break up. Many users have started offend the two new parents. Everyone lashed out at one of the imposed rules, those who criticized the choice not to accept smokers or no vaxes and those who stressed the lack of emotional value that led to rejecting the younger sister.

The list of rules continues and will continue to do so discuss a lot in the UK. And it is certainly their son who pays the price, who will not be able to meet his aunt or will see his grandparents regularly, as long as they are willing to obey all the rules …

