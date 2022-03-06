These are the scholarships that the Ciudad Real College of Physicians has announced for Medicine students

The College of Physicians of Ciudad Real has convened a new edition of its training scholarships for summer stays in hospitals and biomedical research centers for students of the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real.

The aid is endowed with 1,500 eurosfor which we have the collaboration and sponsorship of private entities such as Globalcaja Foundation, AMA Mutual Aseguradora and Fundación Mutual Médica, and can be accessed by all pre-collegiate medical students in the province of Ciudad Real, as reported by the College of Physicians in a press release.

training project

Participants must present at the college headquarters an informative project on the activity to be carried out before June 13, 2022. The project will be assessed by the board of directors, communicating the opinion to the interested party in sufficient time to join their training center in the event that the aid is granted. At the end of the summer stay, students must present a brief report of their activity in the chosen health center.

Angel Parra Comino and Maria Ortega Jimenez, students of the Faculty of Medicine of Ciudad Real, were the two beneficiaries last year, leaving the third aid deserted. Parra developed his project at the Vascular and Thoracic Surgery Service of the Bolzano Hospital (Italy) and Ortega did it at the Badajoz Maternal and Child Hospital.

