These are the secrets you must follow if you want to have curls as beautiful as Toni Acosta’s

The curls they have become one of the most powerful hair trends of the season. And when it comes to styling them, we always look at Toni Acosta’s curls, who wear them with volume, elastic, defined and full of movement. Of course, to achieve a mane like that, you need a few special cares and to help you in the attempt, the actress has revealed her new advances of her curly method.

First of all, Toni Acosta bets on washing her hair with a solid shampoo with oatmeal and chamomile and then she bets on a face mask and a conditioner with karit that hydrate your curls well. When it comes to drying them with the dryer, he never does it without a heat shield and a touch of styling gel with a few drops of hair oil.

And it is clear that to show off curly hair like yours and that of the celebrities who have the best curls like Zendaya or Nicole KidmanNothing like following some tips and tricks that work.

For example, Gino MatteusHair Couture Ambassador Spain, from Balmainrecommend washing curly hair with sulfate free shampoo like Toni Acosta does who surrenders to the solids. “Sulfates dry out, produce frizz and remove the natural oils from the hair,” he says.

Another trick is to avoid washing curly hair with hot water because it irritates it and lastly detangle wet hair with a boar bristle brush, applying a moisturizing product without rinsing and always starting to untangle from the ends, not from the root.

Also, we should have a good cleaning routine. hydration of our curls with oils and styling creams that shape the still wet curls.

And when drying them, do it outdoors or dry them with a diffuser at a low temperature because high temperatures generate a lot of frizz. And once we have dry hair, we can also apply a few drops of argan oil from the middle to the ends to nourish it more.

Extra tricks to pamper your curls

At home you can carry out some tricks to keep your curly hair always beautiful, such as sleep with a hairnet or with a special cap for the hair to prevent it from getting tangled and losing the shape you have worked on and the next day spray a leave-in conditioner for revive the curl.

And of course, make a hydration treatment deep in the form of a mask once a week to make your curls better defined and hydrated in a constant and lasting way.

10 commandments for impeccable curls

Vernica Castrodirector of Vanitas Espaireveals the ten commandments for elastic and beautiful curls:

Use the diffuser and the dryer at half power and at medium temperature so that it does not curl. do not touch the hairthat is, apply the diffuser and keep it on each strand for a minute, touching it as little as possible. yesflip it upside down so that it takes volume at the root. Use a good texturizing product and apply it well from root to tipa trick is to apply it with the comb to distribute it well. Finally, to tame swirls at the root, to define a part, or to add volume you can put curling clips vertically and in a row to lift the strand and give volume in a certain area. Apply lifelong foam on curly hair wet and scrunch to define your curls. Place a few drops of argon oil before going to sleep and wash your hair the next day. Then air dry so your curls are hydrated and defined. Never dry your curls with the dryer directly, better let them air dry. And if you are going to use the dryer, do it with the built-in diffuser because the very powerful direct air kills the curl. If your curly hair is clean but not in the best shape and you don’t have time to wash it, apply argon oil and put on some rollers lifelong. Pass the hot dryer for about three minutes and that’s it. If you’re going to brush your curly hairdo it with a wide tooth comb or you will ruin the curl.

It may interest you