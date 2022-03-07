These are the seeds that reduce cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular diseases

The sesame It is a dried fruit of the pedaliaceae family that is obtained from a plant called Sesamum indicum. This plant, erect, can be branched or without branches. In addition, its stem is quadrangular and can extend up to two meters high.

Sesame leaves are heart-shaped, reddish-green in color, and its flowers are white or lilac, bell-shaped. Sesame contains capsule-shaped fruits, with four cells filled with seeds.

Although sesame is traditional in India and Africa, it is currently consumed throughout the world. Its cultivation takes place in August, the harvest between December and January, although it lasts until June.

The fruits of sesame, that is, the Sesame seedsThey have a high nutritional value. According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), sesame seeds contain unsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, magnesium, folate, thiamin and niacin.

Also, they are a great source of fiber, calcium, iron, zinc, potassium and phosphorusand contain some vitaminsincluding vitamin B6 and vitamin E.

Today there are different varieties of sesame, the most common being white and black. It can also be eaten and consumed in different ways, although raw or roasted sesame seeds are the most common.

Health benefits of sesame seeds

According to the FEN, this dried fruit contains unsaturated fats or good fats, among which polyunsaturated ones predominate. Therefore, taking this type of fat and, consequently, consuming sesame seeds, can be beneficial to prevent cardiovascular diseases, as well as to ensure HDL cholesterol or “good” cholesterol and stay away from LDL or “bad” cholesterol.

This entity ensures that a 25-gram serving of sesame seeds covers between 26 and 28% of the recommended daily intake.

In addition, as sesame seeds are a source of minerals such as magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, potassium and phosphorus, therefore, their intake is fully recommended in women and men from 20 to 39 years old who practice physical activity on a regular basis.

More than half of each sesame seed is made up of oiland, the other half, by proteins and fibers. Its proteins are made up of fifteen different amino acids.

On the other hand, thanks to its high fiber content, sesame seeds are Beneficial for regulating bowel function. Specifically, a study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics ensures that, due to their high concentration of this nutrient, they are favorable for the functioning of the digestive system, so consuming them prevents constipation.

However, the experts they do not recommend consuming them if you suffer from diarrhoea, as they could worsen the problem, or in cases of allergy, as adverse reactions could occur.

Another of the great benefits of sesame seeds is that prevent anemia, Well, according to research published in The Medical Clinics of North America, They provide large amounts of iron, favorable for producing hemoglobin.

Finally, a study published in Sea Drugs confirms that the fatty acids contained in sesame seeds help prevent signs of aging and even prevent stains and sunburn.

How can we consume sesame seeds?

Sesame seeds are consumed raw or toasted and they are used in many dishes from different gastronomic cultures, especially in Japan, specifically in sushi rolls.

They are also used in salads, to dress or spice up toast, in pasta, in soups and in breading.

In turn, sesame seeds are combined with other cereals and legumes, and in the preparation of some desserts and breads. Thus, it is common to find sesame seeds in many types of bread or pastries.

A dish very delicious that we can accompany with sesame seeds is a good slice of toasted bread with avocado, oil and poached egg, or a poké bowl.





